OAKLAND — Garrett County Post 71/214 took an early lead and never looked back, defeating Fort Cumberland Post 13 on Tuesday 5-2 at Southern High.
“We’re back in the hunt,” Garrett County head coach Phil Carr said. “I said it would be an even series all summer long, here we are again.”
Fort Cumberland (4-2) struggled with base running in the first two innings. Post 13 was caught in a pickoff at first and in a rundown for two of its first six outs.
“We’re a fast team, we’re an aggressive team and they caught us,” Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine said. “I think we’re being too aggressive on our lead. When you get picked off, it happens when you’re an aggressive team.”
Garrett (3-3) got off to a fast start offensively. A hit batter and infield single by Brayden Upole put two runners on with no outs.
Two batters later, Tanner Haskiell doubled to deep center driving in a run. After a groundout scored Garrett’s second run, Myles Uphold doubled off the third baseman’s glove to drive in another run.
Up 3-0 in the second inning, Easton Rhoten went deep to left for a solo home run to increase the Post 71/214 lead to 4-0.
“He was falling behind in the count and our guys were getting good pitches to hit,” Carr said. “We were making sure we hit pitches we wanna hit. We were hitting the ball hard.”
After two rough innings to open the game, Fort Cumberland’s starter Landon McAlpine settled in and struck out the side in order in the third inning.
In the top of the third, an error and passed ball put runners on second and third. A base hit by Tyson Shumaker drove in Post 13’s first run of the game.
“The kids were doing what they usually do,” Coach McAlpine said. “It was short-lived, we couldn’t push runners across. Usually our kids, we can string four or five runs together. Tonight, we didn’t have that opportunity.”
Garrett was retired in order in the fourth inning. The following inning, Post 71/214 had runners on the corners. However, a flyout and groundout stranded both runners to end the inning.
In the top of the sixth, Carson Bradley tripled to right center to make it 4-2.
“He’s been big all year in high school and so far this year with Legion,” Coach McAlpine said. “He’s a clutch kid, he plays real good defense behind the plate. His stick’s really alive right now. Seems like every game he has a good hit.”
In the bottom of the sixth, a single by Jared Haskiell put runners on the corners. The ball deflected off of the second base umpire.
“I think that would’ve been an out instead of a run scored,” Coach McAlpine said. “But you can’t leave it till the last inning to hope and pray for runs.”
After Bryce Madden entered to pitch, Liam Stewart hit a single off the third baseman’s glove, driving in a run to increase Garrett’s lead to 5-2.
Fort Cumberland was retired in order in the seventh to end the game.
“They put the ball in play when they needed to, we didn’t,” McAlpine said. “There were times where we hit the ball hard, but it was right at them.”
Tanner Haskiell pitched a complete game for Post 71/214, allowing seven hits and two runs with no walks and seven strikeouts.
“Tanner was outstanding, I think he ended at 80 pitches,” Carr said. “His pitch count could’ve been even lower. He pounded the strike zone, sometimes when you strike guys out your pitch count rises. But his didn’t because he got a lot of contact swings early in the count.”
Rhoten led Garrett with two hits including a home run.
McAlpine went 5 1/3 innings for Post 13, allowing seven hits, four runs and two walks with six strikeouts.
“He got a little sharper in the middle of the game,” Carr said. “He started to find his breaking ball a little bit. Kinda kept us off balance a little bit.”
Madden finished the game, allowing a hit, a walk and a run with a strikeout.
Shumaker and Bradley led Fort Cumberland with two hits each.
Fort Cumberland plays Potomac Valley Post 64 in a doubleheader on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Keyser High.
Garrett County plays in the Western Maryland Mountain Classic at the Hot Stove Complex beginning on Friday at 3:30 against Sykesville Post 223.
Garrett reached the championship game in last year’s tournament before falling 13-5 to St. Mary’s Post 255.
“We’re gonna play a couple teams we haven’t played which kinda makes it fun,” Carr said. "Not seeing the same teams all the time. We’re playing two teams we’ve never seen before. The ultimate goal is to beat Cumberland, we use these games to prepare ourselves for that.”
