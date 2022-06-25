MCHENRY — Garrett County Post 71/208/214 bounced back to beat Elkins Post 29, 9-1, on Friday at Garrett College.
Garrett County, a game after dropping a heartbreaker to Fort Cumberland, dominated Elkins in all three phases to get back on track.
Garrett jumped out to a 6-0 lead after two innings, and that was more than enough for Ethan Sebold, who pitched a complete game, allowing one run with five Ks and one walk. The right-hander surrendered just one base hit over the first six frames.
Chance Ritchey singled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs; Jamison Warnick tallied a pair of singles and a double; Jack Healy had a two-run single; and Will Moon and Kellen Hinebaugh both garnered RBI singles.
Defensively, Garrett committed just one error compared to Elkins' three.
Elkins starter Cody Cooper took the loss. Mason Kisamore singled twice, and Lincoln Scott notched a sacrifice fly to score Post 29's lone run.
Garrett County (7-4 overall, 1-2 Western Maryland) hosted Uniontown on Sunday in a doubleheader. Garrett hosts Fort Cumberland (2-1 Western Maryland) in a doubleheader on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Garrett College.
