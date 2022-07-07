KINGWOOD, W.Va. — Chance Ritchey went yard and Jared Haskiell pitched a gem to lead Garrett County Post 71/208/214 past Kingwood Post 56, 13-3, on Wednesday night.
Garrett County fell behind 1-0 in the first inning but took the lead with a two-spot in the fourth. Garrett tacked on four insurance runs in the sixth before exploding for seven runs in the seventh to pull away for good.
Garrett scored 13 runs on 11 hits and made two errors. Kingwood tallied three runs on seven base knocks and two errors.
In addition to Ritchey’s solo home run, Brayden Upole and Kellen Hinebaugh singled twice apiece; Easton Rhoten singled and drove in a pair; and Jack Healy notched a run-scoring single.
Haskiell allowed one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in five innings of work. Jadon James allowed two earned runs on two hits in two innings pitched in relief.
Conner McDonald homered and singled for Preston, Conner Osbourne singled twice, and Evan Rice and Jackson Turner both had RBI singles. Rice took the loss on the mound.
Garrett County (12-6 overall, 2-3 Mountain District) was at Fort Cumberland (3-3 overall, 3-2 Mountain District) on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.