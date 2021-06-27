BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Mason Brenneman fired a two-hitter and struck out eight to lead Garrett County Post 71/214 to a 10-0 victory over Buckhannon (West Virginia) Post 7 Friday evening at Buckhannon-Upshur High School.
It was the second overpowering performance in as many days for the Garrett County team as it thumped Kingwood Post 56 in five innings 22-1 on Thursday at Garrett College in McHenry.
Against Buckhannon, Garrett had 10 hits led by Brenneman’s three — who was a home run short of hitting for the cycle — and three RBIs. Hallenbeck and Aerick Lebon both had two hits with Lebon adding an RBI. Isaac Bittinger doubled and Easton Rhoten and Chance Ritchey had RBI singles.
Brenneman didn’t allow a walk through five innings and Hallenback had a strikeout in his no-hit inning of relief.
Buckhannon’s Zach Calef-Boring and Brady Hurst each had a base hit.
In the rout over Kingwood, five Garrett players had two hits out of the team’s 13. Ethan Sebold had two doubles and an RBI, Hallenbeck and Bittinger each had an RBI double and a single, Ritchey had two hits and two RBIs, winning pitcher Will Moon had two singles and an RBI, Brenneman doubled and Rhoten had a two-run base hit.
Moon struck out four, walked three and allowed four hits and an earned run. Jadon James struck out two and walked one pitching the fifth and final inning.
Preston’s Ethan Haskiell had two base hits and E. Brice an RBI.
Garrett (2-0) hosts Riverside tonight at 6 p.m.
