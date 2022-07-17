PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Garrett County Post 71/208/214 ended the American Legion season with a 9-8 win over Buckhannon on Friday.
Garrett County finished with a 13-9 record.
Tanner Haskiell came on in relief of Will Moon in the seventh with Garrett leading by three and runners on second and third with no outs. After a passed ball and an RBI single cut the lead to one, Haskiell pitched a pair of groundouts and recorded a strikeout to strand the tying run at third and win the game.
Garrett opened the game with a 6-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth inning before Buckhannon answered with a five-run fourth. Garrett tacked on two insurance runs in the fifth and one in the seventh to extend its lead and hold off a late Buckhannon surge.
Moon picked up the win on the mound, and Brady Hurst took the loss for Buckhannon. Chance Ritchey led the Garrett offense with three hits and an RBI; Haskiell singled twice and drove a run in; Landyn Yoder notched two single and a ribbie; and Moon singled twice and drove a pair in.
For Buckhannon, Ian Donner recorded a two-run triple and a single; Rydos Aman tallied a two-run double and an RBI single; Payton Bennett had an RBI single; Grant Mealey notched a double and a single; Zach Calef-Borty doubled and Ryan Snyder tallied an RBI single.
Potomac Valley 6, Garrett County 5
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Wes Landis hit a two-run homer to tie the game in the fifth, and he drove in the winning run on a walk-off infield single to help Potomac Valley beat Garrett County in eight innings on Thursday.
Grant Landis led off the eighth with a triple, and two intentional walks loaded the bases for Potomac Valley. Wes Landis hit a grounder to shortstop Brayden Upole, who made a diving stop, but he didn't have time to get the out at home.
Garrett had the bases loaded in the seventh inning but couldn't score.
Noah Broadwater pitched a clean eighth inning to pick up the win for Potomac Valley, and Haskiell was tabbed with the loss.
Landis led Potomac Valley with a homer, a double and five RBIs; Justin Mallow singled twice; Bumby Van Meter singled twice; Sammy Bradfield tallied a pair of singles and drove.a run in; JJ Charlton doubled and Karson Reed doubled.
Haskiell doubled, singled and drove a run in; Ritchey had an RBI single; Moon doubled; Kellen Hinebaugh doubled, singled and drove in a run; Upole had an RBI single; and Jared Haskiell doubled and singled.
