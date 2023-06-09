MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown Post 2 scored four runs in the sixth to come back and beat Garrett County Post 71/214, 4-2, on Wednesday night.
Garrett County scored two runs in the first inning, a lead that held for much of the game thanks to five scoreless innings by Will Moon until Morgantown plated four runs with two outs.
Moon finished with a final line of three earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
Ethan Sebold came on for the final out of the sixth inning, giving up a run on two hits.
Brady McKnew tied the game for Morgantown with a two-run single.
Leading hitters for Garrett County were Tanner Haskiell a double, Easton Rhoten with a double, Brayden Upole with two singles and Moon with a single and an RBI.
Garrett County (0-3) has a doubleheader on Saturday at Somerset Post 181 beginning at 1 p.m.
