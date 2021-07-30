FUNKSTOWN — Garrett County Post 71/214 wasn’t the favorite at the Maryland state tournament this week.
How could they be? Two little schools from Garrett County, competing against legions that pull from 3A and 4A state champions. The games aren’t played on paper.
Garrett dispatched every opposition but one to advance to its first championship game, though St. Mary’s ended the cinderella story. Post 255 hit barrel after barrel Friday for 20 base knocks, as they ran away from Post 71/214, 22-3, at Funkstown Community Park.
“That’s a buzzsaw team, they’re good,” Garrett head coach Phil Carr said. “Even when they didn’t hit a ball hard, it found a hole somewhere and some days are like that.
“You never want your season to end, but it’s a first time for them to get to go to the (regional) tournament, and it’s a first time for us to get to this day.
“A lot of kids go three years and don’t even get to go to the (state) tournament, let alone go to the championship and get hardware to take home.”
The run featured a 19-3 rout of Cecil Co., a 13-1 drubbing of Damascus and an 18-13 gut-check triumph in the semifinals to get a rematch with St. Mary’s. The Southern Maryland squad was the only team to beat Garrett all week, winning the first matchup 13-3.
Overall, it was a historic showing, as Garrett nearly became the first state champ from the Mountain District since Frostburg in 1991. None of it would’ve been possible without support from its posts.
“I appreciate our legions in Garrett County providing the kids funding and their support for us to be able to play,” Carr said. “Accident Legion 208, Oakland Legion 71 and Grantsville Post 214. If not for those guys selling tip jars and getting us funding, none of the kids from Garrett County could experience this.”
St. Mary’s made a statement during the first inning on Friday.
Philip McCarthy started the game with a frozen rope that resulted with a triple. After he scored on an RBI groundout and Demetri Jamison walked, Shawn Cameron absolutely massacred a towering shot to right-centerfield.
Cameron watched the no-doubter for a second and raised his hand in celebration before beginning his trot after the two-run home run.
Garrett started Mason Brenneman on the bump, but the righty was still dealing with soreness from being struck in the arm with a hard ground ball against Damascus on Tuesday.
Brenneman struggled, and St. Mary’s opened with a 7-0 lead.
“Mason tried to gut it out, some people recover real well after a start and some don’t,” Carr said. “He was a little tight where he got hit with that pitch. ... He’s a gamer and he tried to go out there and give us what he could.”
Jamison touched ‘em all with a home run of his own during a six-run third, a demoralizing half-inning after Garrett got on the board thanks to a two-run double by Zach Hallenbeck.
Jamison won the top batter award following the contest after batting .657 with 12 hits during the course of the tournament. Tyler Quade, St. Mary’s hitter out of the two-hole, earned MVP honors. Quade was 3 for 3 with six RBIs against Garrett.
“The talent that we have, I’d be interested to see how we do when we get down the road here,” Post 255 head coach Steve Zumpano said. “It’s been a good three years here because we pretty much started from scratch. Good support from our post. We’re happy to bring something back to those guys.”
St. Mary’s made it to the championship game in 2016 but fell short of the trophy.
The top pitcher of the tournament was given to St. Mary’s right-hander Allan Miller, who shut down Garrett in a complete-game victory Friday. Miller allowed three runs on five hits, striking out two and walking one in seven innings.
“That kid proved that he’s good,” Carr said. “The first game I thought it was just one of those days when we didn’t hit, but he proved today that he’s pretty good. Coach Zumpano told me before this tournament that he was pretty good. We didn’t strike out a ton, but we didn’t hit a lot of hard balls.”
Garrett finished with five hits. Jake Rush and Isaac Bittinger both went 1 for 2 with a run. Brenneman tallied a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, and Tanner Haskiell doubled too.
Despite the letdown, Carr told his boys to keep their heads high. Losing just Bittinger and Rush from this season’s runner-up team, Garrett has all the tools to get back to the title game.
With any luck, it might be the one taking a charter bus to regionals.
“I told them, ‘It sucks to lose, but I’ve coached for 34 years and I’ve made one state championship in high school and this is the first one in legion. You may play a lot and never get back to another one.’” Carr said. “Cherish the moment.”
