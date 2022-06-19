POTOMAC PARK — When Garrett County Post 71/208/214 and Berkeley Post 14 squared off on Saturday, Garrett was never in the game.
Berkeley scored the game’s first 12 runs, nothing Garrett threw at Post 14 seemed to work and Post 71/208/214 seemed destined for an early exit at the Western Maryland Appalachian Mountain Classic.
So, when the teams met in the tournament semifinals on Sunday, Berkeley appeared to overestimate its opposition, and Garrett enacted its revenge by winning a 14-10 slugfest to advance to the championship game.
“Baseball is a great game,” Garrett County head coach Phil Carr said. “And the reason is that every day is a different day, and every game is a different game.
“I heard them say from their dugout when we were scoring all those runs, ‘These guys didn’t hit crap yesterday.’ And we didn’t except for two innings.”
Despite the crooked number on the scoreboard at the end of the game, it was a pitcher’s duel for much of the contest.
Berkeley led 3-1 entering the fifth, and left-handed pitcher Trevor Boor (Musselman) was in control, mixing his speeds well and painting the black to keep Garrett off-balance.
After an Easton Rhoten double and a Boor balk moved Rhoten to third, Berkeley elected to bring the infield in despite having a two-run edge. Zach Hallenbeck made the squad pay, chopping a grounder up the middle to make it 3-2.
A passed ball allowed Hallenbeck to score to tie the affair.
Then, Brayden Upole spun a knubber off the end of the bat to the Bermuda Triangle between first, second and the pitcher’s mound, and the second baseman glove-flipped the grounder over the first baseman’s head to allow two runs to come home. The 5-3 edge was Garrett’s first lead since the opening frame.
Garrett rode the momentum to a five-run sixth inning on six hits and a four-run seventh on four base knocks to balloon its margin to 14-5.
Berkeley plated five runs, all with two outs, in the seventh, but the deficit was too much to overcome to avoid elimination.
“After winning pretty handily yesterday, I think we took this team a little bit lightly,” Berkeley head coach Tripp Tobin said. “I told those guys, ‘They hit the ball hard against us the other day. Don’t take this team lightly.’
“They won all facets of the game. Hitting, pitching, free bases. They deserved to win.”
Ethan Sebold delivered an impressive start for Garrett County, which was short on pitching playing in its fourth game in two days. Sebold went into the seventh, allowing seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits with two walks and two Ks to register the win.
Rhoten, Hallenbeck, Tanner Haskiell and Will Moon all had three-hit games. Warnick and Chance Ritchey also had multi-knock outings. Ritchey drove in a team-high four runs.
For Berkeley, Collin Reed (Washington) paced its line-up with three hits, a double and three RBIs. Boor was tabbed with the loss.
Garrett out-hit Berkeley, 16-14, and committed one fewer error (3-2).
