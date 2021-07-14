POTOMAC PARK — Garrett County Post 71/214 did all of its damage in the first three innings, and it withstood a late Fort Cumberland 13 rally to win 7-4 and clinch the Mountain District championship.
Garrett came out to a 7-0 lead with two runs in each of the first two innings and three more in the third.
Big left-hander Isaac Upole made use of the hot start on the rubber, surrendering just two hits in five shutout innings. The West Virginia commit walked one and struck out five.
Fort Cumberland made a spirited run at it late, avoiding the shutout with a run in the sixth. Three more runs in the seventh raised the blood pressures of the Post 71/214 faithful, whose team’s lead shrunk to 7-4, but Mason Brenneman got out of the jam to improve the squad to 13-1 (5-1 Mtn. District).
Garrett outhit Cumberland 13-6 in the district-clinching performance.
Upole tallied both a run-scoring single and double. Jake Rush finished with a double and an RBI single; Will Moon hit safely twice, driving in a run; Jamison Warnick notched a game-best three hits and Brenneman had an RBI double.
Cayden Bratton picked up the loss on the bump for Cumberland. After a rocky start, the right-hander settled with three straight scoreless frames to go the distance.
At the dish, Bryce Snyder had a double and an RBI; Bradyn Speir roped a run-scoring triple and a single; and Alex Kennell drove in a run on a single.
The contest Tuesday was originally scheduled as a doubleheader, but an hour and 15-minute rain delay in the bottom of the second pushed the twinbill to today.
The two teams meet at Memorial Field at the Hot Stove Complex beginning at 5:30 p.m.
