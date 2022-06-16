MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Garrett County had four players with multi-hit games, and Post 71/208/214 pulled away from Morgantown Post 2, 12-8, on Wednesday.
Garrett opened to a 9-0 lead with three runs in the third inning and five in the fourth. Morgantown cut its deficit to 9-8 after a pair of four-run frames in the fourth and sixth; however, Garrett scored three runs in the seventh to pull away for good.
Post 71/208/214 out-hit Post 2, 11-10, and had two fewer errors, 3-1.
Ethan Sebold was the winning pitcher, allowing five runs (one earned) on seven hits with four Ks in five innings pitched. Zach Hallenbeck picked up the save by pitching the final two frames.
Chance Ritchey had two singles and drove in five runs; Kellen Hinebaugh notched a two-run double and singled; Jamison Warnick hit safely twice and drove in a run; Easton Rhoten singled twice; and Jack Healy slapped a two-run single in the seventh.
Zach Brennan, who just completed his freshman season at Alderson Broaddus, led the Morgantown offense with a grand slam, which he hit in the sixth inning. Aidan Frombach took the loss on the mound.
Garrett County (3-1) plays in the Western Maryland Mountain Classic this weekend. Its first game is against Calvert on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Hot Stove Complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.