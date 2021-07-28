FUNKSTOWN — After resounding wins to open the Maryland legion state tournament, the Garrett County bats fell silent as Post 71/214 fell to St. Mary’s, 13-3, on Wednesday at Funkstown Community Park.
The win sends St. Mary’s to Friday’s championship game, while Garrett County (19-4) faces an uphill challenge in the double-elimination tournament — Post 71/214 plays Frederick on Thursday, 11 a.m.
“I watched them play. They’re hot,” Garrett County head coach Phil Carr said of St. Mary’s. “They’re swinging bat really good. But we had opportunities. We had a play in the outfield in the first after a leadoff walk that came back to bite us. Then the next inning, we walked the leadoff guy again and he ends up scoring. Those leadofff walks kill ya.”
After defeating Cecil County 19-3 on Monday and Damascus 13-1 on Tuesday, Garrett could muster just one run through four innings before plating a pair in the fifth as the run-rule went into effect.
After St. Mary’s plated a run in the first, it had runners at the corners with one out, but Post 71/214 starting pitcher Jake Rush got a strikeout and a groundout to limit the damage and end the inning.
Zach Hallenbeck singled and Isaac Upole, who hit two home runs through the first two games, reached on a fielder’s choice in the bottom half, but Post 71/214 was unable to turn them into runs.
St. Mary’s doubled its lead in the second on a fielder’s choice.
A pair of favorable hops on the infield allowed Isaac Bittinger and Mason Brenneman to reach base to lead off the second and put runners at the corners. Will Moon grounded into a double play, but Bittinger was able to score to cut Garrett’s deficit to 2-1.
St. Mary’s went on to score 11 unanswered runs, with two in the third, five in the fourth, and four in the fifth — it belted a pair of home runs during that stretch.
Facing a 13-1 deficit, Phil Carr sent in the subs for the fifth, who promptly loaded the bases with no outs. Bittinger was hit by a pitch before Brenneman drew a walk to bring Post 71/214 within 10, but St. Mary’s was able to end the inning and collect a five-inning victory.
“We didn’t hit too many balls hard,” said Carr, whose team only had three hits. “A lot of soft ground balls. We didn’t strike out a ton. But St. Mary’s is a good team. I know we beat them in the Cumberland tournament, but their 2-3-4 hitters weren’t at the tournament. All the pitching they had today were guys we didn’t see down there.”
Following the Garrett-Frederick game today, St. Mary’s will play Damascus, even though St. Mary’s is guaranteed a spot in the championship.
If Damascus wins, it will play on Friday the winner of Garrett County and Frederick. The winner of that game would face St. Mary’s in a winner-take-all game for the state title later on Friday.
If St. Mary’s wins today, it only has to win one game against the Garrett-Frederick winner on Friday.
