UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Tanner Haskiell worked an RBI walk in the eighth, Ethan Sebold drove in a crucial insurance run and Garrett County's defense stood tall in the eighth to outlast Uniontown Post 54, 5-4, in eight innings on Saturday.
Tied at three runs after the seventh inning, Garrett County waged a one-out rally with a single by Myles Uphold (Garrett College, Northern), a Wally Brands walk (Northern) and a Will Moon single (Southern) to load the bases.
Haskiell (WVU Potomac State, Southern) drew an RBI walk, and Sebold (Northern) hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-3 Garrett County.
After a lead-off walk, Uniontown tripled to right-center field; however, a perfect relay throw from the outfield to shortstop Cole Folk (Northern) gunned down the runner at the plate for the first out.
After a strikeout and a single plated the runner from third and the tying run reached second on a wild pitch, Rhoten raced down a line drive in center field for the final out.
Uniontown led 3-1 after five innings. Garrett County leveled the tally in the sixth after a single by Uphold, a Wally Brands double and a Moon groundout plated a run. Haskiell singled later in the frame to make it 3-all.
Right-hander Kyle Broadwater (Northern) escaped a bases-loaded jam with two outs in the seventh with a ground ball to force extra innings.
Broadwater was the winning pitcher, allowing one unearned runs on five hits in four innings pitched, striking out two and walking three in relief.
Haskiell had a quality start for Garrett, surrendering two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and four free passes in four frames.
Nick Matthews delivered a quality start in a no-decision for Uniontown. He gave up two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings of work. He fanned two and had four free passes.
At the plate, Haskiell doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Brands doubled, Uphold had two singles, and Moon and Liam Stewart (Northenr) notched RBI singles.
For Uniontown, Thomas tallied a double and singled twice, Sankovich garnered a pair fo singles and D'Amico tripled. First names for Uniontown were not provided.
Garrett County (9-5, 2-3 Mountain District) returns to the diamond at Elkins on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.