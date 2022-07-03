ELKINS, W.Va. — Zach Hallenbeck threw five shutout innings and drove in four runs to lead Garrett County past Elkins Post 29, 13-0, in five innings on Friday night.
Hallenbeck allowed no runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in five frames of work. At the plate, Hallenbeck doubled three times.
Garrett County scored six runs in the second, four in the fourth and five in the fifth inning. Post 71/208/214 hit safely 11 times to Elkins’ four. Garrett made no errors and Elkins made three.
In addition to Hallenbeck’s night, Jamison Warnick singled three times and tallied an RBI. Will Moon singled twice and drove two runs in, and Kellen Hinebaugh had two singles and a ribbie.
For Elkins, Matthew Pratt and Albert Gonzales doubled. Brayden Hamer was dealt with the loss on the mound.
Garrett County (11-6, 2-3 Mountain District) is at Preston on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.