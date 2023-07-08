OAKLAND — Garrett County Post 71/214 dominated offensively on Friday at Southern High, outhitting Fort Cumberland Post 13 by a 12-6 margin in a 16-4 five-inning win.
“It’s a nice win, the last three games we’ve been kinda sluggish offensively,” Garrett head coach Phil Carr said. “I thought we got it going today. I thought to erase the 2-0 lead right away was key for us.”
The Garrett County win put the two Mountain District rivals dead even through six league games with two remaining.
A doubleheader Tuesday will decide who represents the region at the Maryland state tournament July 21-23 at McCurdy Field in Frederick.
Post 13 took an early lead after Landon McAlpine tripled to deep center. A groundout added a run, giving Fort Cumberland (5-7) a 2-0 lead in the first.
“It was a rough day for us,” Fort Cumberland head coach Brian McAlpine said. “We were very shorthanded as far as our middle infield goes. We had some crucial errors in the field that kept innings going. If you keep innings going against those guys, they’re gonna hit the ball and score runs.”
Garrett (10-6) responded in the bottom of the first with three consecutive hits. Wally Brands and Tanner Haskiell singled with Haskiell driving in a run. Will Moon doubled to left center, driving in two runs to give Post 71/214 a 3-2 lead.
Moon was a key player in the first two innings on both sides of the ball. He threw out three runners at second base including two in the first inning.
“This is his first game he got to play against Cumberland,” Carr said. “It’s nice having him back there and another bat in the lineup. He’s been one of the better hitters the last few years and he proved it today. Those outs he threw guys out at second were really huge.”
Leading off the second inning, Caedon Wallace went deep to left center for a solo home run to tie the game.
“Caedon’s been in a pretty big slump,” McAlpine said. “He came out of it in a big way with a real nice hit.”
Garrett responded in the bottom of the second with a leadoff double by Ethan Sebold. He scored on a base hit by Easton Rhoten to give Post 71/214 a 4-3 lead.
After loading the bases, a throwing error at second base scored two runs to make it a 6-3 game.
Fort Cumberland committed two errors in the third inning, both scoring runs.
With the bases loaded, Brands cleared the bases with a double to push Garrett’s lead to 11-3.
“Since coming back from his hand injury, he’s been swinging the bat good,” Carr said. “He’s got some hits that weren’t hit real hard, but today he had a couple that were. He got the barrel to a couple today. It’s good to see him coming around.”
Post 71/214 also made some errors defensively. Both came in the fourth inning with one leading to a run for Post 13.
Garrett loaded the bases in the bottom of the fifth. On the final pitch of the game, Sebold hit a grand slam to left center.
“He’s been struggling, after that tournament in Cumberland, he’s been on and off,” Carr said. “The last couple games, he’s not been seeing the ball very well. For him to have a double off the fence and a homer today, that’s pretty good. If we get him going, we’re a lot better team.”
Tanner Haskiell pitched a complete game for Post 71/214, allowing six hits, three earned runs and a walk with five strikeouts.
“He didn’t let things rattle him in the first inning,” Carr said. “It’s good being a senior, a kid going to college that it didn’t rattle him.”
Sebold finished with three hits and four RBIs while Myles Uphold and Brands each had two hits for Garrett.
Landon McAlpine started for Fort Cumberland and went two innings. He exited midway through an at-bat with an elbow injury. He allowed six hits, four earned runs and a walk with two strikeouts.
“His breaking stuff was decent, but he was probably too reliant on the breaking ball,” coach McAlpine said. “They were able to time it up, they got some nice hits off his breaking pitch.”
Aeden Custer finished the game, going 2 2/3 innings. He allowed six hits, eight earned runs and three walks with a strikeout.
“When you don’t warm in the bullpen, it’s kinda tough,” coach McAlpine said. “I thought he did a nice job coming in. Problem is, once you get down 2-0 and they’re living fastball, those boys can hit.”
Garrett heads to Elkins, West Virginia, on Saturday to play South Charleston Post 65 at 1 p.m. and Elkins Post 29 at 3 p.m. Elkins beat Garrett 5-0 on Wednesday in Elkins.
Fort Cumberland returns to Oakland on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to play Garrett.
“We need to see good pitching because I’m sure we’re gonna see (Bryce) Madden on Tuesday,” Carr said. “It’s anybody’s game the last two games.”
