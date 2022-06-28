MCHENRY — Garrett County took two from Uniontown, beating Post 1669, 9-4 and 9-8, on Sunday at Garrett College.
In Game 1, Post 71/208/214 exploded for five runs in the first inning. After Uniontown cut its deficit to 6-4 with a three-run top of the third, Garrett County responded with three runs in the bottom half to pull away for good.
Tanner Haskiell notched an RBI double and an RBI single; Jamison Warnick slapped three singles and notched an RBI; Brayden Upole garnered a two-run double; and Kellen Hinebaugh doubled and drove a run in.
Jadon James picked up the win, surrendering three earned runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings pitched, striking out three and walking two. Zach Hallenbeck tossed 2 2/3 innings of one-hit ball the rest of the way.
Uniontown was paced by Alex McClain's two singles; Braeden O'Brien's single and double; Carson D'Amico's RBI single and Christian Thomas' RBI single.
In Game 2, Garrett County fell behind 5-0 after just three outs, but scored the next nine runs unanswered to sweep the twinbill in McHenry.
Haskiell was the winning arm, allowing five earned runs on four hits with two Ks and two bases on balls in 4 1/3 innings pitched. Myles Uphold registered the save, allowing two earned runs over the final 2 2/3 frames of work.
Will Moon paced the Garrett County attack with a double, two singles and four RBIs; Chance Ritchey doubled and had an RBI single; Hallenbeck notched an RBI double and single; and Ethan Sebold recorded a two-run single.
For Uniontown, Tyler Sankovich led the way with two singles and an RBI; followed by Shane Layton who had a two-run single; McNight who notched an RBI single; and Brant Bonadio who drove in a pair on a single.
Garrett County (9-4) faced Fort Cumberland Post 13 (2-2) in a doubleheader on Tuesday night at Garrett College.
