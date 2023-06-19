POTOMAC PARK — Garrett County Post 71/214 clinched its second Western Maryland Mountain Classic championship in three years, winning 8-2 over Somerset Post 181 on Sunday at the Hot Stove Complex.
“We played pretty well, our pitching was good the whole weekend,” Garrett head coach Phil Carr said. “We only used five or six pitchers in three days, that’s pretty good. Lot of timely hits, good defense. We had some guys have great tournaments at the plate, (Ethan) Sebold especially. If you name an MVP of the tournament, it’s definitely him.”
Garrett (7-3) went undefeated in the tournament, going 4-0 and winning three games by at least six runs.
“The gentleman Garrett put on the mound, he had his stuff today,” Somerset head coach Bart Close said. “We didn’t adjust to the slider or cutter he was throwing. He threw a heck of a game.”
After a scoreless first inning, Post 71/214 took the lead in the second on a sacrifice fly by Cole Folk.
Garrett pulled away in the third inning, scoring five runs with all nine starters taking an at-bat. Myles Uphold executed a slash bunt for an infield single. He showed bunt, but swung at the pitch, creating weak contact that allowed him to reach first base.
“The bunts got us going,” Carr said. “Myles had the nice fake bunt slash that set up the inning to increase the lead.”
Post 71/214 scored on a bases-loaded walk. The next two batters each drove in two RBIs. Sebold doubled to center and Folk singled to left.
Up 6-0 after three innings, Garrett added another run in the fourth. A wild pitch allowed the runner from third to score the seventh run of the game.
“Anytime you’re playing from behind, especially in a championship game, it’s a tough hill to climb,” Close said. “But I gotta give my guys credit. We battled, tried to put on a rally in the end. Just couldn’t muster enough runs.”
With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Somerset responded with an RBI double down the third-base line from Lane Lambert.
“It gave the kids a little more confidence,” Close said. “The kid on the mound, he was tough to beat today. Unfortunately, we just had too big of a mountain to climb.”
Garrett responded in the fifth with Folk’s second sacrifice fly RBI of the game.
Down 8-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Somerset had two outs with a runner on first. Colt Hagans singled to right center, driving in a run. He was tagged out at second trying for a double.
“We had a little base running error that when you’re down that low, you gotta play station to station,” Close said. “Guy thought he was a little faster than he was. Unfortunately, he wasn’t.”
Starting pitching has been a highlight for Garrett to open the season. Sunday was no exception, as Tanner Haskiell allowed one run in six innings. He gave up four hits and two walks while striking out seven.
“Tanner was good, he had a good slider,” Carr said. “The Somerset coaches commented that it was a tough pitch. They even got up to the plate and tried to take the slider away on the outside, and still couldn’t do it.”
Will Moon allowed two hits and a run in the seventh.
Sebold and Uphole each had two hits for Garrett. Sebold also drove in two runs.
“It was all weekend for him, he was really hot,” Carr said of Sebold. “He carried us a little bit.”
Christian Musser went three innings for Somerset, allowing five hits, six runs and five walks with a strikeout.
Isaac Jamison went four innings, allowing three hits and two runs with two strikeouts.
“Isaac does what I think he’s gonna do for me every time,” Close said. “I have a lot of confidence in him.”
Garrett won both of its games on Saturday, winning 13-4 over St. Mary’s Post 255 and 10-2 over the Annapolis Post 7 Admirals. Garrett outscored its tournament opponents 45-8.
Garrett has played in the tournament the last three years and reached the championship game every year. Garrett won the 2021 title game 18-6 over La Plata Post 82 and lost 13-5 to St. Mary’s last year.
“It’s nice to take something back to our Legion,” Carr said. “They’re proud of those kind of things. When we took the plaque there two years ago, those guys were really proud of that. I’m anxious to take it back to the Legion and let them see it.”
Garrett hosts Fort Cumberland Post 13 on Thursday at 5:30 at Southern High.
