MCHENREY — Cecil College may not have played like a nationally-ranked team for most of Wednesday’s game, but it put together a 10-minute stretch befitting an NJCAA power. That was enough to propel the 18th-ranked Seahawks to a 114-100 victory over host Garrett College.
Cecil, trailing 54-50 early in the second half, went on an impressive 39-17 run to take control. While that surge gave the Seahawks the win, Garrett’s performance earned accolades from Cecil head coach Ed Durham.
“He’s doing a nice job and he’s got a very nice team,” he said of first-year Lakers head coach Matt McCullough.
Durham said the Garrett contest worried him, with his Seahawks coming off a 79-70 victory over then-9th-ranked Niagara County Community College.
“I’m not pleased at all with our effort,” Durham said. “Coming off beating Niagara, we knew this could be a ‘trap’ game for us. Their (Garrett’s) effort was good. Ours was lacking.”
McCullough agreed.
“We played really hard,” he said. “They were a lot bigger, a lot stronger and a lot more physical than we are, so we had to play with speed. We knew we had to maximize the number of possessions.”
In the end, the Lakers simply couldn’t counter Cecil’s physical style of play. Khalid Gates had a monster game for the Seahawks with 22 points and a game-high 19 rebounds as Cecil finished with a 61-33 rebounding advantage.
“Cecil is very physical — they really go to the offensive glass,” McCullough said. “Their personnel suits that bruising, physical style of play.”
Trailing 54-50, Cecil ran off nine straight points to take the lead for good. Darell Johnson (11 points) had a pair of baskets during the run, which Markee Johnson (10 points) capped by turning a loose ball into a three-point play.
The Lakers were still within seven points after Jhaiden Wilson (game-high 28 points) knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 67-60. Cecil responded with a 9-2 scoring spree, which Marlon Lewis finished with a 3-pointer, as the Seahawks stretched their advantage to 76-62.
The Lakers, who twice trailed by 19 points, never gave up. Trailing 107-92 with less than two minutes remaining, Lamont Powell (17 points) and Wilson drained consecutive 3-pointers to get Garrett within nine points, but it couldn’t get any closer.
The Lakers couldn’t have asked for a better start, racing to 10-0 and 14-4 leads as Powell and Tyler Rodeheaver (nine points) split Garrett’s first 14 points.
“We came out shooting it well,” said McCullough. “I have to give our guys a lot of credit.”
Cecil recovered from that rough start, using a 9-2 scoring spree to take a 33-28 lead, but Garrett answered with a 12-2 run that included points from four different players. Ezekiel Edwards (10 points) capped the run with a tip-in that gave the Lakers a 40-35 lead.
The Lakers, who had a 46-45 halftime advantage, used 3-pointers from Darius Jones (10 points) and Mekhi Price (11 points, four assists, team-high three steals) and a foul-line jumper by AJ Crosby (team-high 11 rebounds, four assists) to stretch the lead to 54-50. That’s when Cecil took control.
Seahawk reserve Marlon Lewis scored 17 points and Hassan Corbin added 10, giving Cecil five scorers in double figures.
The Cecil contest was Garrett’s second straight against a nationally-ranked team. Chesapeake College — which held off the Lakers, 82-77, in their previous contest — is ranked 13th.
The Lakers are back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, when they host Salem University’s junior varsity at 7 p.m.
