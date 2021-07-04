POTOMAC PARK — Before July Fourth celebrations lifted off around the country, Garrett Post 71/214 started the fireworks show a little early against La Plata Post 82 on Sunday.
Garrett batted around the line-up two full times during its first at-bat. Ten hits, three walks and two hit batters later, Post 71/214 led 13-0 after just one inning.
From that point forward, the contest was all but a formality, as Garrett put on a show in the box to crush La Plata, 18-6, to take home the Western Maryland Mountain Classic in its first appearance.
In four games, Post 71/214 outscored its opposition 48-10.
“It was kind of ‘wow’ in the first inning today,” Garrett head coach Phil Carr said. “Everything was finding holes, everything was on the button. Couple bloopers we did hit found holes. It’s a good way to start, scoring double-digits in the first inning. Takes a lot of pressure off your pitchers.
“The later you get in the tournament the more you have to hit the baseball. Usually in the championship, it’s a slugfest because everyone’s low on the totem pole when it comes to pitching. And we followed the plan to a tee.”
If Carr had known what was to follow, he probably wouldn’t have played small ball at the start.
After Jake Rush notched a lead-off single, Zach Hallenbeck moved him into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Rush moved to third on a wild pitch, then Chance Ritchey gave Garrett a 1-0 lead with a sac fly.
It took two outs to manufacture a run. The next 13 hitters reached base safely.
All nine hitters reached at least once, seven did so twice. All nine scored, five touched home two times. Mason Brenneman, Will Moon and Jamison Warnick garnered two base-knocks in the frame alone.
In a game reminiscent of a Carr-coached Northern’s destruction of Frederick Douglas in the 1A state quarterfinals — though it’s hard to top a 20-run first inning — La Plata was the next victim of Garrett’s hard-hitting streak.
“Garrett has a really nice ball club,” Post 82 head coach Ray Michael said. “They have mature hitters. They really take quality at-bats and get the pitches they’re looking for.
“We were a little stretched, we only had 10 (players) with us this weekend, so I had a few kids not where they would normally be playing. But that’s not an excuse, you have to give them all the credit. They have some good hitters and their pitcher did a good job, kept us off-balance.”
Moon got the start on the mound for Garrett, just hours after catching six innings in a win over Hughesville. After logging 19 innings behind the plate in total this weekend, he tossed four innings, allowing six runs on nine hits in the championship.
With the exception of the fourth frame, where La Plata couldn’t miss in scoring six runs on seven base knocks, Moon had a solid outing to pick up the win. Hallenbeck pitched a clean fifth to secure the run-rule triumph.
All four of Garrett’s starters went deep during the tourney, which may prove vital with Post 71/214 facing Fort Cumberland three times this week.
“Our starting pitching was key,” Carr said. “They got us deep in every game, and we didn’t have to go to the bullpen. If we had went to the bullpen in the middle of games, we probably would’ve been out of pitching by today’s time.”
There wasn’t a Most Valuable Player crowned, but if there had been, Moon would’ve been a top candidate. Carr moved him down to the seven spot in the line-up to alleviate some pressure, and he responded with 11 hits, two of which were doubles, over the course of the weekend.
“He’s been hot. I wish we played tomorrow,” Carr said. “I’m afraid with the day off he’ll cool off.”
Moon was far from the only standout Sunday.
Rush led the way with four hits in four at-bats, reaching once more on a base on balls. Brenneman matched Moon with a 3 for 3 day. Isaac Bittinger, Isaac Upole and Jamison Warnick tallied two hits apiece.
Brenneman and Bittinger had back-to-back stand-up triples in the first inning to the right-center gap, and both had three RBIs each. Moon drove in two runs to equal Upole.
All-in-all, Garrett slapped 18 hits.
“The pitching we saw today was decent,” Carr said. “The second kid we saw today is a college pitcher at York. The first kid is good on his high school team at La Plata. We swung it well, even outs were loud.”
Both coaches were making their first appearance in the tournament, and they came away impressed with how former Frostburg State coach Guy Robertson and company ran the event.
“I was told by our past senior coach that it’s a great tournament, really well-run, good people, good fields and good atmosphere,” Michael said. “And first time coming up, that’s what I experienced too. We look forward to coming back. Guy and all the other coaches helping him out put on a good show.”
“It was our first time here, and it was well-run by Guy and his staff,” Carr said. “It was some teams that we’ve played before, but only in the state tournament.”
After collecting some hardware, Garrett hopes to keep the momentum going into a matchup with Fort Cumberland Post 13 on Memorial Field at the Hot Stove Complex tomorrow at 8 p.m.
“If we can continue to hit the baseball, we’re going to be tough to beat,” Carr said.
