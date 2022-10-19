MCHENRY — Smiles, hugs and more than a few tears were all part of Saturday night’s Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Garrett College.
Three honorees — three-sport performer Mindy Sharp, men’s basketball player Art Monroe, and baseball player Joey Johnson — were each presented for induction by one of their former Garrett College coaches. Monroe, in turn, accepted posthumous induction on behalf of a childhood friend, men’s basketball standout James Feagins.
The fifth inductee — Hannah Henderson, currently playing women’s basketball professionally in Sweden — accepted with some high-tech assistance via a YouTube video.
Elizabeth Show, Garrett College’s co-athletic director, presented Sharp as a Class of 2021 inductee. Show — Sharp’s women’s softball coach as well as her work-study supervisor — said “when you talk about the spirit of the student athlete at Garrett College, there is no better example than Mindy Sharp.”
Sharp lauded both Show and former volleyball/softball teammate Amy Shaffer, who was also in attendance, calling them “two really important people in my life.”
“I was lucky enough to have several great role models from this college along with some great teammates,” said Sharp, noting, “It’s an honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”
Sharp indicated she tried to get everything she could out of her Garrett College experience.
“It was a lot of fun — I’d take 18 credits a semester, be a work-study student, work on the SGA [Student Government Association],” recalled Sharp. “Why not? Where I come from, working hard is all I’ve ever known — working hard and showing up.”
Sharp — who also played women’s volleyball and softball for the Lakers — was named to the all-Region 20 tournament team in 2008 after leading the Lakers to the regional women’s basketball tournament title. She helped lead the Lakers to the 2007 Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference title during her freshman season.
Legendary Southern Garrett head boys’ basketball coach Tom Bosley — who served as GC’s head men’s basketball coach in the mid-1980s — presented Monroe for induction as the second member of the Class of 2021.
“Art, you’re one of a kind,” Bosley told Monroe, who came to Garrett College after becoming the all-time leading scorer in Baltimore County boys’ high school basketball history.
Visibly moved, Monroe asked daughters Maya Monroe and Kaira Monroe to join him at the podium for a quick group hug. Tears quickly turned to smiles as Monroe recounted his first Garrett County snowstorm.
“When I first came up here in these mountains, I was like, ‘I’m going home — too much snow,’” he recalled. Pointing to his shoulders, Monroe added, “That was the first time I’d seen snow up to here.”
Monroe, however, said his feelings about Garrett County quickly changed.
“This Garrett community embraced me like I was one of them,” he said, “and I appreciate that.”
Monroe was Garrett College’s first basketball all-American, earning third-team honors during a 1984-85 season in which he was also selected to the all-Region 20 first team. He also became the first Laker to play NCAA Division I basketball when he transferred to Longwood University.
Women’s basketball head coach JT Lewis presented Henderson, who accepted with her YouTube video.
“Thank you — I’m so grateful,” said Henderson, currently playing for the Visby Ladies in Sweden. “It was a great experience at Garrett College ... I’m forever a Garrett Laker.”
Henderson attended GC during the 2016-17 academic year, averaging 20.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists while making first team all-state and leading the women’s basketball team to the Region 20 title game.
Henderson also played volleyball for the Lakers, making first team all-Region 20 and second team all-state. Garrett College’s Female Athlete of the Year in 2017, Henderson went on to play basketball at Grambling State University, Alderson Broaddus University and Kentucky State University.
Monroe then returned to the podium to accept induction on behalf of Feagins, who was an NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention in 1986. Feagins scored a then-record 1,318 career points for the Lakers from 1985 to 1987 and was the second Laker to earn all-American honors. He went on to play at C.W. Post University and Long Island University.
“I’ve known Jimmy since he was 14 years old,” said Monroe of Feagins. “He was a heck of a player and a heck of a person.
“He passed away seven years ago and he is missed,” added Monroe, who intends to provide Feagins’ family with his Hall of Fame plaque.
Eric Hallenbeck, Garrett’s co-athletic director and head baseball coach, presented Johnson for induction.
“I could tell from the moment he got on campus that he had that ‘it’ factor,” Hallenbeck said of Johnson, who drove in 82 runs, compiled a 6-1 pitching record, and “was a heck of a defensive catcher” during his Laker career.
“He was a two-time first-team All-Maryland JuCo selection,” said Hallenbeck, who is entering his 19th season as the Lakers’ head baseball coach. “We’ve only had five first-team All-Maryland JuCo selections since I’ve been here — and he’s got two of them.”
Johnson, like Monroe, teared up while accepting his induction.
“I didn’t have a lot of coaches who believed in me during the college (recruiting) process,” said Johnson. “Eric took the chance to give me an opportunity to play.
“Garrett has been a big part of my life,” said Johnson, “and Coach (Hallenbeck) is the best coach I could have had.”
Johnson was named to the first team all-state and all-Region 20 baseball teams in both 2014 and 2015.
He hit .433 with 35 runs batted in as a freshman in addition to posting a 4-0 pitching record. As a sophomore, Johnson batted .346 with 47 RBIs to go along with a 2-1 record and six saves on the mound.
