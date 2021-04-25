DANVILLE, Ill. — Davis Molloy scored 26 points and D'Monte Brown added 18, but it wasn't enough as the No. 4 Garrett College Lakers fell, 90-71, in the third-place game to No. 6 Iowa Lakes at the NJCAA Division II national tournament.
Molloy was 10 of 19 from the floor, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 1 at the charity stripe. Brown shot 7 for 13 from the field, 2 for 4 from three-point land, and was 2 for 3 at the line.
Malik Whitaker tacked on nine points and Cam Selders added eight, as the Lakers struggled to find scoring off the bench — the starting five of Molloy, Brown, Whitaker, Selders and Robel Desta accounted for 63 of the team's 71 points.
Keshawn Pegues came off the bench to score 26 points for Iowa Lakers, who led 50-35 at halftime. Dillon Carlson added 20 points and Ryan Hall had 13.
Garrett's season ends at 17-2.
In the national title game, No. 2 Des Moines Area defeated No. 1 Davidson-Davie, 86-75.
Davidson-Davie 97, Garrett 89
DANVILLE, Ill. — The cardiac Garrett Lakers nearly had one more amazing comeback left in them, but it was too little, too late as the Lakers fell to Davidson-Davie, 97-89, on Friday night in the NJCAA Division II semifinals.
D'Monte Brown led the Lakers with 24 points, a shared game-high with Davidson-Davie's Javeon Jones, who scored 16 in the second half to Brown's 13.
Brown was the only Garrett starter that scored in the first half. In the second half, starters Robel Desta tallied 20 points, Cam Selders added 17, Malik Whitaker had nine and Davis Molloy finished with eight. The Lakers had 11 points off the bench — Antonio Marr had five, and Lamont Powell, Michael Kimble and David Blanc two apiece.
Brown scored four of the game's first six points before Jones hit a three-pointer at the left elbow three minutes in that gave the Storm the lead for good.
The three-ball from Brown kick-started a 15-0 run as the Storm jumped out to a 17-4 lead with 11:43 to play in the first half.
After DJ Suggs knocked down a free throw to put the run at 15-0, Garrett committed its 10th turnover on an uncontested errant pass on the other side of the floor.
The Lakers regrouped, however, with baskets in traffic from Powell and Marr preceding a pair of foul shots from Blanc at 9:26 to get Garrett to within seven, 17-10.
The Lakers later got to within four, 20-16, after a shot in the lane from Brown, but the Storm regained control with a 7-0 run to extend the lead.
Leading by 10 in the final minute, Isaiah Pruett threw up an alley-oop pass, but no one was home. Luckily for Pruett, the ball ricocheted off the backboard and went right to Suggs beyond the arc, who found nothing but net from deep for a 13-point lead.
Davidson-Davie got a stop on the other end and Suggs got a 3-pointer to fall from NBA range at the top of the arc just before the buzzer sounded, giving the Storm a 35-19 halftime lead.
The Lakers shot 7 of 30 in the first half and were 0 for 8 from beyond the arc. They had 16 turnovers to Davidson-Davie's 13.
The Storm's lead ballooned to 22 with 14-and-a-half minutes remaining before Selders got a layin to fall. A scuffle followed, with a Garrett player receiving a technical foul. Lakers head coach Dennis Gibson pleaded his case with the officials and received a technical for his troubles. On a short leash, apparently, the referees quickly gave Gibson a second technical and ejected him from the contest.
The triple technicals sent Pruett to the line to shoot six free throws, and he made all of them to extend the Storm's lead to 61-33 with 14:19 to play.
Gibson's ejection seemed to spark the Lakers, who found themselves trailing by 28, 65-37, as the clock ticked close to 12 minutes remaining.
Selders and Brown knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to spark what would be a 31-8 run to get to within five, 73-68, with 6:15 to play. The run included an 8-0 dart with Selders sinking three foul shots after being fouled on a 3-pointer, a fastbreak layin from Brown, and a 3 from the left elbow by Molloy.
After Chase Mebane got a layup to fall to stop the run, and the two teams traded close-range baskets, Desta knocked down a 3-pointer to jumpstart an 11-0 run — Whitaker had a two-handed slam followed by a 3-pointer from the left corner before Brown got a steal and dished it to Desta for a 3 from the other elbow, getting Garrett to within single digits at 72-64.
After a free throw by the Storm, Brown got a layup to fall with contact and Molloy sank a pair of free throws to cap off the 31-8 run and make it 73-68 with 6:15 remaining.
Garrett still trailed by five, 75-70, with 5:20 to go before Davidson-Davie regained control with a 9-3 spurt capped off by a deep 3-pointer from Jones.
The Lakers continued to slowly chip away at the deficit, getting to within eight, 88-80, after a 3-pointer from Selders with a pair of Storm hands in his face.
After Davidson-Davie made a pair of free throws, Desta answered with a 3 to get within seven.
Jones made a pair of foul shots with 32.6 seconds left, then Desta was fouled on a 3-point attempt. Initially, the Storm player that fouled Desta was also given a technical for some extracurricular activity. After video review, however, a Garrett player was also given a technical, so Desta only had three free throws — he made all of them, putting the score at 92-86 with 26.1 seconds remaining.
After Pruett made his 11th and 12th free throws of the game, Marr hit a wide-open 3-pointer from the left corner to put Garrett to within five, 94-89, as the Lakers called a timeout with 16.7 seconds to play.
That was the closest they'd get, however, as a pair of late 3-pointers that would've made it a one-possession game didn't fall, and the Storm advanced to today's national championship game.
In addition to Jones' 24 points, Pruett tacked on 19 with three first-half field goals and a 13 of 14 performance from the charity stripe in the second half.
The loss was Garrett's first of the season. The Lakers (17-1) play in the third-place game against Iowa Lakes (20-8) this evening at 6:30 p.m. Davidson-Davie, the No. 1 seed, plays in its first national title game against No. 2 Des Moines, with the tip-off to follow the Lakers' game.
