FREDERICK — Trailing 2-0 in the top of the seventh, Colby Johnson belted what looked to be a game-changing three-run home run for Garrett in their game Tuesday afternoon at Frederick.
However, Cougars’ centerfielder Brevin Neveker leaped at the fence and robbed Johnson of his trip around the bases.
Peyton Carr, who led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on Juan Pinero’s base hit, tagged up and scored on what ended up being a sacrifice fly by Johnson.
Instead of leading 3-2 or by more, the Lakers ended their half of the inning down by one, 2-1.
The Cougars then increased their lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the inning on a two-run single by Lane Gay.
The Lakers threatened in the top of the ninth as Carr and Pinero had back-to-back singles. After a strikeout, Tanner George hit a flare into shallow right field that Cougar first baseman David Antone tried to make an over-the-shoulder catch on but dropped. He then picked up the ball and forced Pinero out at second. Brandon Lucas flew out deep to centerfield to end the game.
“Good game,” said Garrett head coach Eric Hallenbeck. “(Skylar) Kanacsky threw the ball well. He deserved better.”
Kanacsky threw five innings of five-hit ball, striking out four with two walks and giving up only one run.
However, a 30-plus minute lightning delay brought an end to his afternoon.
Frederick took its 2-0 lead on a fourth-inning unearned run and a fielder’s choice in the sixth.
“Obviously, after the lightning delay of close to 35 minutes and I might add I didn’t see a bolt all day, I’m not going to run Skylar back out there,” explained Hallenbeck. “The run he gave up in the fourth, I couldn’t have thrown it in a better spot in the infield.
“The catch their centerfielder made was big for them. We had a chance in the third to get on the board and didn’t get it done. That’s baseball. I know it, my guys know it.
“Coming into the game we were locked into the four seed, win or lose. I’m proud of my guys. They came here and competed like I know they are capable of.”
Both teams finished with nine hits and each committed one error.
Carr and Pinero both had three hits and Lucas two. Frederick’s Michigan Daub and Antone had two hits while Gay and Spencer Rhoads finished with two RBIs each.
A.J. Cieslinski pitched seven innings for the win and Max Procter threw the final two for the save. Each struck out three and didn’t allow a walk. Cieslinski gave up six hits.
“So now our focus is on the playoffs,” said Hallenbeck. “We are in. We have a chance. We will see what happens.”
The Lakers will host on Sunday the winner of Saturday’s game between the 5 vs. 8 seed to get into the Region XX final four.
