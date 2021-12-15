WYE MILLS — Jayshaun Freeman poured in 32 points and teammates Mahzi Thames and DJ Earl each hit two free throws in the final 26.1 seconds Friday night as the Chesapeake College held off visiting Garrett, 82-77.
“Jayshaun is a really talented combo guard who can score from all three levels,” said Garrett College head coach Matt McCullough. “Chesapeake has a few really talented guards who we were concerned with entering the game, and we knew containing them would be a challenge. Our on-ball defense needs to improve moving forward.”
Garrett College twice trailed by nine, the second time at 76-67 after a layup by Jaybraun Shingler (17 points, game-high 11 rebounds) off Thames’ lob inside with 2:53 remaining. The Lakers, however, responded with a 10-4 run to make things interesting.
Lamont Powell — an Easton High graduate who scored a team-high 21 points and dished out five assists in his return to the Eastern Shore — hit two free throws that pulled Garrett to within 78-75. Thames, who scored 12 points, responded by sinking two free throws with 26.1 seconds left to take lead back to five points.
Southern graduate Tyler Rodeheaver again pulled the Lakers within three points on a layup with 21 seconds remaining, but Earl sealed the win by draining a pair of free throws two seconds later. Rodeheaver finished with 14 points.
Mekhi Price scored 16 and Ezekiel Edwards added 11 to join Powell and Rodeheaver in double figures. Edwards pulled down five rebounds.
Chesapeake took the lead for good, 40-39, in the final seconds of the first half on a Freeman layup. The Lakers stayed within striking distance much of the second half, but couldn’t get over the hump as Chesapeake (10-1 overall, 5-0 Maryland JUCO) won its sixth straight.
“I thought we came out with good energy and intensity to start the game,” said McCullough. “Our shot selection wasn’t great throughout the game and we had too many critical turnovers.”
The Skipjacks were nursing a 58-56 lead when Freeman sparked an 11-4 run with eight points, including a pair of treys. Chesapeake was still up nine at 76-67 before the Lakers (7-4, 0-4) made their final run.
AJ Crosby pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds for Garrett and added five points.
The Lakers hosted Cecil College last night.
“We knew heading into December, it was going to be a challenge, playing tough Maryland JUCO opponents in four out of five games,” McCullough said. “We’re looking forward to a big-time challenge Wednesday and a chance to bounce back.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.