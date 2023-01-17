MCHENRY — DJ Earl scored 21 of his game-high 26 points after intermission Saturday afternoon as visiting Chesapeake College erased a 15-point, second-half deficit on the way to an 81-73 victory at Garrett College.
“We played the first 28 minutes really well,” said Garrett head coach Matt McCullough, who once again played without injured backcourt standout Kamau Mitchell (21.1 points per game). “We were good on both ends of the floor and played really hard.
“Chesapeake is a good team with two really good guards (Earl and JayShawn Freeman) and they made experienced winning plays down the stretch — specifically in the last five minutes,” said McCullough. “They found that extra gear because of their experience in those situations.”
The Lakers built a 38-28 halftime lead as Nyrek Wheeler scored 12 of his 16 points before the break.
Garrett expanded the lead to 53-38 on a pair of Wheeler free throws with 14:57 remaining. Chesapeake, however, caught the Lakers with a 17-2 run that Freeman (18 points) finished with a pair of free throws that created a 55-all tie with 8:27 remaining.
The game was still tied at 65 when Chesapeake (12-3) used a 9-0 scoring spree to take the lead for good. Earl started the run with a three-point play while Freeman hit two more free throws and capped the surge with a jumper that made it 74-65.
Elisha Gregory was the third Skipjack in double digits with 16 points.
AJ Crosby led Garrett (11-7) with 21 points. Marquin Thompson was the third Laker in double figures with 14.
“We’re getting closer to finding the winning formula in the stretch runs of games,” said McCullough. “As we continue to get healthy and gain more experience in those situations, we will begin to close games out.”
The Lakers play at Cecil College Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland 80 Garrett 77
ANNANDALE, Va. — Magic Hewitt scored nine of his game-high 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer, in a late, 21-2 run last Wednesday night that carried the Hawks past Garrett College.
Hewitt added a game-high 13 assists in an impressive double-double. Rasheed Cooley contributed 23 points and Chris Cooley scored 10 as three Hawks hit double digits.
Marquin Thompson led Garrett with 24 points, and Nyrek Wheeler finished with a double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds).
Garrett built a 40-33 halftime advantage.
