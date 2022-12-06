MCHENRY — Munchy Thompson scored a game-high 15 points as Garrett College rolled to a 94-51 victory over the visiting Waynesburg University junior varsity on Monday evening.
Rob Smith and Neco Campbell each added 11 points. AJ Crosby contributed nine, Korey Mitchum added eight, and three teammates — Nyrek Wheeler, Kamren Heathington, and Connor Jenkins — scored seven points each as a dozen Lakers reached the scoring column.
Tyriek Williams led Waynesburg with 10 points.
The Lakers held the Yellow Jackets to seven first-half field goals while rolling to a 45-17 halftime lead. The Lakers led by as many as 51 in the second half in winning their fourth-straight game.
Garrett 71 Salem JV 55
SALEM, W.Va. — Munchy Thompson came off the bench to score a team-high 16 points Friday night as the Lakers pulled away in the second half against Salem University’s junior varsity squad.
AJ Crosby (13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks) and Rob Smith (11 points, 11 rebounds) each posted double-doubles. Nyrek Wheeler (five points, eight rebounds) contributed team highs in assists (five) and steals (four).
Garrett 100 WVU PSC 97
MCHENRY — Garrett College took the “next man up” philosophy to heart last Tuesday night against Region 20 rival WVU Potomac State College.
The Lakers overcame foul trouble and a first-half right knee injury to Kamau Mitchell thanks to contributions from a variety of sources. Kamren Heathington’s tip-in with 2.3 seconds left in the first overtime necessitated a second extra period; Cassius Bonjasky’s inside hoop put the Lakers ahead to stay; and Heathington blocked a 3-pointer by Richard Law in the waning seconds to seal the victory.
“We talked at halftime about needing guys to step up — and that was before we knew Kamau was going to be out the rest of the game,” McCullough said. “And it proved to be even more true than we thought.”
The Lakers got 60 combined minutes out of Mitchell (team-high 20 points), Nyrek Wheeler (13 points, seven rebounds) and AJ Crosby (14 points, game-high 15 rebounds), with Wheeler and Crosby eventually fouling out.
“To see other guys like Cassius, Korey (Mitchum), Kam, and Antonio (Adams) step up in a critical game like this was just huge,” McCullough said.
Tre’ Segar (17 points, 11 rebounds) hit the first of two free throws with 12.3 seconds left in the first OT to give the Catamounts a 90-88 lead, but Segar missed the second shot. Heathington rebounded the miss and threw an outlet pass to half court to Mitchum, who drove the right side of the lane.
Mitchum (seven points, team-high 12 assists) missed the difficult shot, but Heathington (10 points, seven rebounds, four assists) was right there for the tip-in that necessitated a second overtime.
“Korey’s drive to the basket drew all the attention,” said McCullough. “Kam was able to make a hustle play on the offensive glass like he’s made so many times this year. Given the situation, that may have been the play of the game — maybe the play of the season.”
