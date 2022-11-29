MCHENRY — A “Munchy run” sounds likes a late-night trip to score some snacks. It had a much different meaning last Tuesday night at Garrett College — although scoring was definitely involved.
Marquin “Munchy” Thompson went on an individual 16-0 run as part of a 20-0 Garrett scoring spree against the Community College of Allegheny County. Thompson’s offensive explosion helped wipe out a 20-18 deficit on the way to an impressive 110-57 romp.
“He’s got some unbelievable talent,” Lakers head coach Matt McCullough said of Thompson, a 6-foot freshman guard out of Logansville (Georgia) High School. “He can score the ball at all three levels and he’s got athleticism that’s off the charts.”
Tyrek Simmons hit a pair of free throws with 9:49 remaining in the first half to start the run and tie the game at 20. Thompson took over from there, draining three consecutive 3-pointers and a baseline jumper before finishing with a pair of free throws and another trey.
“I was just feeling good and my teammates were finding me when I was open,” said Thompson, who finished with a team-high 20 points in the Lakers’ final game before a week-long Thanksgiving break.
McCullough said Thompson, who missed his junior and senior high school seasons due to COVID and a knee injury, is just getting started.
“The sky’s the limit for him,” he said. “He has such a high ceiling and he’s so much fun to be around and to coach.”
Thompson was hardly the only bright spot for Garrett (5-3), which finished with five double-figure scorers and seven players who had nine points or more.
Kamau Mitchell (15 points, four steals), AJ Crosby (14 points), Nyrek Wheeler (13 points) and Rob Smith (10 points) all reached double digits. Neco Campbell and Nazareth Lee each added nine points.
Garrett — coming off a 3-for-18 shooting performance from beyond the arc — had 13 3-pointers against CCAC while notching a season high in points.
“We’d been on the road a lot and we finally got to play on the court we practice on,” McCullough said of the teams’ improved shooting. “And we were just due to hit some shots. I think we’ll continue to see our team improve as guys gain more experience and confidence.”
Even Lakers with quiet scoring nights helped in other ways. Korey Mitchell, held scoreless, had a game-high six assists, and Cassius Bonjasky (four points) finished with a game-high 12 rebounds.
The Lakers also played well defensively after switching from a 1-3-1 zone into their staple man-to-man.
CCAC’s Frank Der Vanik (game-high 21 points) had four 3-pointers and 14 points in the first 4:56 against the 1-3-1, but the Wild Cats (2-6) were limited to 35 points over the final 30 minutes against the Lakers’ man-to-man.
“We started in the 1-3-1 after working on it this week in practice,” McCullough said. “We’re trying to get a secondary defense. We’ve gotten significantly better with our man-to-man thanks to the tough competition we’ve been playing, but we feel like the 1-3-1 can be good for us at some point this year because of our size and length.”
The 20-0 run wasn’t the only impressive scoring spree. Leading 39-27, Garrett went on an incredible 33-1 spurt that included a 16-1 streak to end the first half and 17 straight points coming out of halftime.
Notes: Lee made the most of his second-half playing time. The 6-5 freshman forward threw down a pair of slams and drained a 3-pointer to the delight of his teammates.
“He (Lee) hasn’t gotten a whole lot of playing time, but he’s another guy who has some really good individual ability,” said McCullough. “All the guys really love him and like to see him do well. It was good to see him get some time.”
