MCHENRY — The Garrett College men’s basketball team is reloaded and looking forward to a potential spring season start. Last season, the Garrett Lakers were 24-8, including wins against nationally-ranked teams such as Cecil, Prince George’s and Potomac State. The Lakers bid farewell to six sophomores and three international freshmen players that elected to not return due to the pandemic.
The 2020/21 team is anchored by three of the top players in Region XX including 6-foot-4 sophomore guard Cam Selders (Morgantown, West Virginia); 6-6 sophomore guard Malik Whitaker (Houston, Texas); and 6-4 sophomore guard D’monte Brown (Petersburg, Virginia).
Other returning players that can contribute to the success of this year’s team are premier shooters Davis Malloy (Hilton Head, South Carolina) and David Blanc (Orlando, Florida), and combo guard Antonio Marr (Washington, D.C.).
“These six players could contend on their own in our region, they are that good in my opinion,” noted Lakers head coach Dennis Gibson. “As always freshmen will have a huge impact. Fortunately, we were able to recruit an outstanding class of freshmen despite no campus visits this past summer for prospective athletes due to COVID-19.”
The freshman class includes some height and rebounding in 6-9 Robel Desta (Pearland, Texas) as well as Anthony “AJ” Crosby (Woodbridge, Virginia), Michael Kimble (West Haverstraw, New York), Ezekiel Edwards (North Chesterfield, Virginia) and Kyree Jones (Pikesville).
“You have to have some size to compete in our Region and for the first time in years we will not have an international player unless that changes in January,” continued Gibson. “This group has been improving and there is some real talent. Desta has shown the most skill to this point, but the others are all contending for playing time also.”
Gibson also noted that freshman point guard Lamont Powell (Trappe) is showing promise and local Southern Garrett High School graduate Dalton Wiles, of Oakland, will add more shooting and defensive toughness.
“No one really knows right now what January will bring, but all we can do is try to control what we can, and this group has done an outstanding job despite the limitations brought on by COVID 19,” stated Gibson. “They are not only a group to be proud of on the court, but off the court as well. I hope they will get the opportunity they deserve to showcase their talent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.