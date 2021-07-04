POTOMAC PARK — After cruising in its Western Maryland Mountain Classic opener against Sykesville Post 223, Garett Post 71/214 found a way to ameliorate its play.
Against St. Mary's Post 255 — which draws from Southern Maryland, including 3A state baseball champ Chopticon — Garrett hit barrel after barrel to slap 12 base hits.
Will Moon had four knocks himself, and Jake Rush went the distance to guide Post 71/214 to an 11-1 win on Holler Field to go perfect on Saturday.
"We did a good job," Garrett head coach Phil Carr said. "The kids did a nice job with the bunting. The Moon kid laid down a bunt to get things going, and he laid down another bunt that was perfect down the line. We did the little things well.
"We thought they were one of the best teams in the tournament, and it's nice to beat my best friend."
Against St. Mary's and head coach Steve Zumpano — who played for Garrett College and was close high school friends with Carr — Garrett looked like men among boys, looking light-years better than in the morning.
Post 71/214 didn't rip the cover off the ball against Sykesville, as it benefitted from 11 walks to cruise 9-0. Mason Brenneman was wild early but settled in, tossing five shutout innings.
In Game Two, Garrett left no doubt as to who the favorites are to take the tourney.
Leading 2-1 entering the fourth, Garrett plated a five-spot on four hits, an error and a base on balls to take control. Rush ended the game with five straight shutout frames, allowing his offense to end the game scoring four in the sixth for a 10-run win.
"Before this game, I said, 'We got in some good counts, then we would not swing at the good pitch or we'd swing at something outside the zone,'" Carr said. "We worked the count, and we did a nice job the second game."
The game-breaking rally in the fourth started with a Brenneman double to the right-center gap, setting up Moon for greatness.
Moon, who was Southern's starting catcher this past Spring, laid down a picturesque bunt squarely on the third-base line, prompting the red-hot player to holler, "That was the best bunt of my life," as he swapped places with the courtesy runner.
"I was teasing him about the bunt, saying, 'I can get you an extra hit every game if you learn how to bunt,'" Carr said.
Jamison Warnick then notched an RBI single, Zach Hallenbeck broke it open with a two-run double, Rush crossed on a wild pitch and Chance Ritchey made it 7-1 after a sacrifice fly.
It could've been even worse for St Mary's, who may have given up 20 hits and 15-plus runs had its outfield not robbed at least five frozen ropes — many of which would've resulted in extra bases.
"We've got athletes. Sometimes you have athletes, and you run into a team that's hitting the ball and you're not," said Zumpano. "I told (Carr) before, 'Hopefully we won't be adding to your 400-plus total,' but they've got a great team, we just didn't hit the ball. Our outfield actually made it closer than what it was. We've got some super outfielders."
"That's about as good of outfield play as I've seen in a while, especially at this level," Carr said. "It was one after another. A lot of our outs were hard outs."
Moon nearly went yard in the sixth, one-hopping the fence for his fourth hit to plate two, and Warnick walked it off on a two-RBI single.
With all the run support, Rush attacked the strike zone and allowed his defense to make plays behind him. One such piece of fine glovework arrived in the top of the sixth, when Garrett turned a tailor-made 6-4-3 double play to erase a lead-off single.
In the left-hander's first start on the bump since a rough outing against Catoctin in the 1A state semifinals, Rush went six strong innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out four and walking none.
"It's a nice rebound game out of him, kind of like Mason," Carr said. "Jake's last outing was that Catoctin game in the playoffs, which didn't go so well for him. Great game, it saved us pitching. We're set for (Sunday). Great outing by him."
"He did what he needed to do. He pitched to contact and they played great defense behind him," Zumpano said. "We had a couple hard-hit balls, and they were right at people. That's part of baseball."
St. Mary's came out with a bang. Philip McCarthy, the first batter of the afternoon, grooved a lead-off ground-rule double to left field and later scored on a groundout by Cole Tarleton.
But the squad couldn't string together more than one hit in an inning. Chase O'Dell hit safely in the second, Derek Zumdano in the fifth and Logan Brock in the sixith.
It was a different story in the other dugout. Hallenbeck finished 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Warnick plated three on two singles. Rush hit safely once and walked twice, and Ritchey and Isaac Bittinger both had a hit and a walk Saturday.
Garrett 9
Sykesville 0
In the early game against Sykesville, Garrett didn't square up as many pitches, instead using its plate discipline to take care of business at Hamilton Field.
Post 71/214 plated three runs each in the second, fifth and sixth innings to win running away. Brenneman, meanwhile, allowed just two hits in five innings, striking out five to pick up the win.
"(Brenneman) did a nice job, he had a one-hitter going until the fourth," Carr said. "We left some guys on offensively. They helped us with some walks. As the game progressed we started swinging a little better."
Tanner Haskiell got the scoring started with a second-inning liner to plate one, Aerik Lebon drew a bases-loaded walk and Hallenbeck did his job with a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 edge.
The squads traded a pair of scoreless frames before the fifth, when Warnick notched a SAC fly of his own, Rush laced an RBI opposite-field double and Moon scampered home from third on a wild pitch to barely beat the throw to the pitcher covering home plate.
With the victory all but in hand, Carr cleared the bench to get everyone an at-bat. Jack Healy flared a two-run pinch-hit single to right, and Justin Gallucci accounted for the game's final run with a bases-loaded free pass — Sykesville's 11th and final of the game.
"We pitched two pitchers that didn't make their high school teams, and I didn't think they pitched poorly," Sykesville head coach George Richardson III said. "We had some trouble with base on balls, and they got a couple of timely hits."
Drake Hebron, Kyle Carl and Noach Strzelczyk tallied Sykesville's three hits on the morning.
Garrett faces Hughesville today at 11:30 a.m. in its final matchup of pool play. If Post 71/214 wins, it'll play in the championship game at 4:30 p.m. A loss would put the team in the 2 p.m. consolation bout.
