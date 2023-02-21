MCHENRY — Garrett College went on a late run to pull away and hold off a Frederick comeback attempt in a 70-60 home win on Monday night.
“It’s a game we needed, it’s a game we played very hard in,” Garrett head coach Matt McCullough said. “I feel like we got Frederick’s best shot. They hit some shots, every time we went on a run they had an answer. We did a nice job of staying composed when things weren’t going our way.”
The Lakers (17-11, 11-8 Region 20) ended the game on a 15-6 run. The Cougars (10-12, 6-10 Region 20) cut a 12-point deficit to one point in the second half but were unable to complete the comeback.
Garrett led by as much as 10 points in the first half. Frederick responded with a pair of 3-pointers by Isaiah Horner. The Cougars cut it to a three-point game at halftime with the Lakers up 38-35.
“I felt like we outplayed them, but we had a couple critical breakdowns because of the lack of communication,” McCullough said.
Malik Witherspoon led all scorers at halftime with 10 points for Frederick. Marquin Thompson and Rob Smith each had nine points for Garrett.
“Rob was on attack mode,” McCullough said. “They had a nice game plan, they were trying to take Marquin, Nyrek (Wheeler) and AJ (Crosby) out of the game. It opened lanes for Rob to get in the lane and make plays for us.”
The Lakers opened the half with three 3-pointers and pushed their lead to 49-37 with 15 minutes left. Thompson hit one of the 3s and came up with a steal that led to another.
“We’ve been a team all year that relies on our defense to lead to our offense,” McCullough said. “We came out and we were forcing them to take tough shots and turning them over. That was getting us easy transition looks.”
Down 51-39 with 13:31 left, the Cougars began a rally. Over a four minute stretch, they scored nine unanswered to make it a 51-48 game with 9:36 left.
“They started hitting shots and because of that, we weren’t able to get out in transition,” McCullough said. “Give them credit, they’re well coached and play extremely hard. They put the pressure on us on the perimeter and made us hit shots from the perimeter.”
The teams went back-and-forth scoring for the next couple minutes. Up 62-59 with 2:14 left, Wheeler made two clutch plays in the final minutes.
He hit a 3-pointer off a Crosby assist to increase the Lakers lead to six points. A few minutes later, he rebounded a missed free throw and made a put back to extend their lead to eight.
“If he’s not the best player, he’s certainly in the top two or three players in this entire region,” McCullough said. “He’s made big play after big play for us all year. To see him come up with those plays at the end, it wasn’t a surprise.”
Smith hit a pair of free throws to make it a 10-point game with 30 seconds left to seal the win for Garrett.
“We hit more shots, we were better offensively against Hagerstown than we were tonight,” McCullough said. “Our defense down the stretch was much better. We didn’t give them any open looks. We switched it up and forced them into a couple bad shots.”
Smith was the leading scorer for the Lakers with 18 points. Thompson scored 12 while Mitchum had 11.
Crosby led Garrett in the second half with seven points and finished with 10.
“AJ always comes to play,” McCullough said. “He’s just so consistent for us, he affects the game in so many ways. He can be quiet and next thing you know, he’s slamming one in or making a post move. He’s a guy that has a great attitude, he’s always a team guy.”
Witherspoon scored 20 points while Horner had 14 for the Cougars.
The Lakers host CCBC Catonsville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“They’re very experienced, they return the same starting lineup they had last year,” McCullough said of the Cardinals. “They got a really quick guard Keith Bullock, he’ll be a challenge for us. They run some good things offensively, they got a couple good shooters on the perimeter.”
