PHILIPPI, W.Va. — After winning four games to claim its first Western Maryland Mountain Classic title two weekends ago, the winning kept coming for Garrett County Post 71/214 last week, capping off an undefeated week with wins over Elkins Post 29 and Moundsville Post 3 on Saturday at Philip Barbour High School.
Ethan Sebold got the win in the opener over Elkins, 11-1, after pitching five innings of four-hit ball with five strikeouts and three walks. He was backed at the dish with 14 hits.
Jake Rush and Isaac Upole led the charge with two RBIs apiece. Rush hit a single and doubled twice, while Upole ripped a two-run double and a single. Jamison Warnick added a pair of doubles, Easton Rhoten had three singles, and Chance Ritchey and Aerik Lebon each hit an RBI single.
Alex Wilson led Elkins with two singles and Cory Reed hit a sac fly to plate its lone run in the first inning.
Elkins held a 1-0 lead through three innings before the floodgates opened, with Post 71/214 scoring six runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and three in the sixth before the run-rule went into effect.
The offense kept flowing for Garrett County in the second game, plating 19 runs in the first, nine in the second and two in the third to rout Moundsville, 30-3, in a five-inning contest.
Upole’s bat stayed hot, going 3 for 3 in the first inning alone — he blasted a three-run homer, a two-run home run and an RBI single. Jake Rush added three singles and a pair of RBIs in the first inning.
Zach Hallenbeck had two singles and two RBIs, Will Moon added a two-run double and a single, and Levi Kennell tacked on a two-run double and a pair of RBI singles.
The offense didn’t stop there, though, as Garrett County pounded out 28 hits. Ritchey hit a two-run double, Tanner Haskiell had two singles and an RBI, Easton Rhoten hit an RBI double and a single, and Sebold and Justin Gallucci had an RBI single apiece.
Jadon James picked up the win on the bump, pitching four innings while yielding five hits and striking out a pair. He helped his cause with three singles and three RBIs.
After defeating Fort Cumberland Post 13 last Tuesday at Memorial Field, Post 71/214 swept a doubleheader over Post 13 on Thursday at Garrett College, winning 8-6 in the opener and 4-3 in the nightcap.
Hallenbeck and Mason Brenneman hit home runs in the first game, as Hallenbeck finished with a three-run homer and a single while Brenneman belted a solo home run.
Upole added a double, two singles and an RBI for 12-hit Garrett County. Jamison Warnick and Rush singled twice, and Haskiell had an RBI single.
Alex Kennell led Post 13 with a two-run home run and a double. Darian Bauer drove in a run on a single and Bryce Snyder added a double to account for all of Cumberland’s hits.
Fort Cumberland tied the game in the top half of the fourth, 3-3, before Garrett County took the lead for good with four runs in the bottom half.
Post 13 took a late lead in the nightcap, scoring twice in the fifth and once in the sixth for a 3-1 lead, but after a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, Hallenbeck hit a two-run double to win it for Garrett College.
Isaac Bittinger led off the bottom of the seventh with a single before Moon reached on an infield error — both runners moved up on a wild pitch.
Fort Cumberland starting pitcher Snyder got a strikeout before being forced to leave the game due to pitch count.
Haskiell drew a walk to load the bases for Rush, who was hit by a pitch to get Post 71/214 within a run, 3-2. That set up Hallenbeck, who belted a double to left-center to plate Haskiell and pinch runner Gavin Warnick for the victory.
Garrett County led in hit battle, 8-6. Rush had a double and Upole hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first.
For Cumberland, Bradyn Speir had an RBI double and an RBI single, while Brennan White drove in a run on a single. Snyder scattered six hits across 6 1/3 innings, issuing no walks and striking out four.
Garrett County (12-1 overall, 4-1 Mountain District) hosted a doubleheader against Fort Cumberland on Tuesday evening at Garrett College.
