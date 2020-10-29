MCHENRY — The Garrett College cross country teams will send two runners to the NJCAA Region XX and Maryland JUCO championships hosted by Hagerstown Community College on Saturday. Frostburg’s Ella Warnick and Esdras Castillo of Silver Spring will represent the Lakers, with Warnick racing on the women’s 6k course and Castillo competing in the men’s 8k distance.
Laker head coaches Dale Luy and Phil Warnick expect the Hagerstown course to be a challenge for all runners. Although the course starts and ends on the track, in between features a variety of terrain challenges, from roadway to rocky uphills. Runners will need to plan out their race and be prepared to adjust accordingly.
For Castillo, a graduate of Wheaton High School, the regional race is the first championship of his life, but both coaches are confident he will continue to show improvement as evidenced throughout his races this season.
“Castillo did not have a good race last time out at Carroll Community College but demonstrated a toughness necessary to be a successful cross country runner,” said Luy. “The key for Castillo is to stay patient and to control the competitive spirit that sometimes gets in the way of smart racing.”
Freshman Warnick, a Northern Garrett graduate, is also positioned to perform well at the upcoming championship.
“Ella ran a good opening race of the year and then was forced to miss the next three races due to injury. She came back at the Carroll Community College race with a very good performance, challenging nationally-ranked Westmoreland CCC runners throughout the race,” Luy said. “She is familiar with hill running, likes it, and thus should be well positioned to take a run at some of the top spots at the regional race.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges this season, Garrett’s coaches continue to be appreciative of the opportunities for student athletes to race — thanks to the successful collaboration among Garrett College and Region XX administration.
“I am proud of the work our coaches and runners have put into this season. The pandemic situation has made it difficult to say the least,” said Dennis Gibson, Garrett’s athletic director. “These runners deserve the recognition they get, as they represent Garrett College athletics so well.”
