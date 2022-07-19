MCHENRY — Garrett College is seeking nominations for the Class of 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame.
Inductees from the Class of 2022 and 2021 will be featured at an induction dinner, which will take place October 15.
The Garrett College Athletics Hall of Fame honors former student athletes, teams and others (including coaches, trainers, staff, individuals or companies) whose sports achievements and character have reflected positively on Garrett and the College’s Athletic Department.
Former Laker standouts Mindy Sharp (women’s basketball) and Art Monroe (men’s basketball) were elected to the Hall of Fame in 2021, but last year’s induction dinner was postponed due to COVID-19. The pair will be formally inducted along with the Class of 2022.
Sharp — who also played women’s volleyball and softball for the Lakers — was named to the all-Region 20 tournament team in 2008 after leading the Lakers to the tournament title. She went on to receive the Betty Jo Graber Sportsmanship Award at the NJCAA Division II national tournament, where the Lakers finished seventh.
Sharp helped lead the Lakers to the 2007 Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference title during her freshman season. After graduating from Frostburg State University, she returned to Garrett College to serve as assistant coach and then head coach of the women’s volleyball program.
Monroe was Garrett College’s first basketball All-American, earning third-team honors during the 1984-85 season in which he was also selected to the All-Region 20 first team. He also became the first Laker to play NCAA Division I basketball when he transferred to Longwood University.
Nominations for the Class of 2022 may be emailed to Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chair Eric Hallenbeck (eric.hallenbeck@garrettcollege.edu) or submitted by mail to: Eric Hallenbeck, GC Athletics Hall of Fame Committee, Garrett College, 687 Mosser Road, McHenry, Maryland, 21541.
Nomination criteria and the nomination form may be accessed on the Garrett College athletics website (garrettlakers.com).
The nominations deadline is August 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.