COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Garrett College sophomore 197-pounder Elijah Hunter went 2-2 on Saturday, March 4, at the 2023 NJCAA national wrestling championship tournament.
“Elijah had an excellent tournament,” said outgoing Garrett College head coach John Chambers. “I wish I could recruit a whole roster of Elijah Hunters. His work ethic on the mat and in the classroom is unmatched.”
Connor Saladin went 1-2 at 285 pounds. The Lakers’ third national qualifier, EJ Guy, finished 0-2 at 133 pounds.
“Connor has made tremendous strides, as a person and as an athlete, since he arrived at Garrett three years ago,” said Chambers. “Finishing his Garrett College career with a win at the national tournament was amazing.
“Just making it to the national tournament was a huge accomplishment for EJ,” Chambers said. “He gained valuable experience that will help him next season.”
Hunter overcame a 3-0 deficit in his 5-3 overtime victory against Isaiah Chukwu of Joliet Junior College in the opening round.
The 16th-seeded Hunter used second- and third-period escapes to pull within 3-2. He then drew even when Chukwu was penalized a point for stalling.
Hunter won the match with a takedown with 1:04 remaining in sudden victory.
“Hunter stayed patient throughout the match,” said Chambers. “He capitalized on his opportunities in key situations.”
