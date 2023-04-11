YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Chance Ritchey and Karson Reed each went 2 for 4 with three RBIs as Garrett College routed Westmoreland County Community College, 12-2, to gain a split in Friday’s doubleheader.
Ritchey had two of the Lakers’ four doubles, with Grant Landis (four runs) and Zach Swanger adding one each.
Wyatt Slocum (two RBIs), Kellen Kinsler (three runs), and Daniel Garcia (run, RBI) each added one hit in the Lakers’ nine-hit attack.
Coleman Bullard (1-3) earned the pitching victory, spaced five hits and four walks over five innings with two strikeouts while yielding one earned run. Ethan Doctor finished the six-inning win by allowing an unearned run in one inning pitched.
Westmoreland scored twice in the home seventh off reliever Luis Rodriguez (2-2) to win the opener, 6-5. GC starter Matt Hutson went the first five innings, yielding four runs (two earned) on nine hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Brody Byrd pitched a scoreless sixth for the Lakers.
Ritchey (run, RBI) and Kinsler each had two hits in the Westmoreland loss while Chance Moore (double, run, two RBI), Nathaniel Junkins (double, run), and Michael Cubilete added hits. Will Bright also drove in a run.
The Lakers split two other doubleheaders last week, winning the opener against Cecil College on April 3 and last Thursday’s nightcap against CCBC-Dundalk.
Moore threw a six-hit complete game in the Cecil opener, striking out four with no walks. Cubilete (four runs, two RBI) and Rodriguez (run) each had two hits in the win over Dundalk.
“Up to this point, we have been consistently inconsistent,” said GC head coach Eric Hallenbeck, who hopes his squad can begin stringing together some wins.
The Lakers play six home doubleheaders in 10 days against CCBC-Essex on Thursday at noon, with Hagerstown Community College on Friday at 1 p.m., College of Southern Maryland on Saturday at noon, against Prince George’s Community College on Sunday at noon, WVU-Potomac State on April 19 at 1 p.m. and with CCBC-Catonsville April 22 at noon.
“We have a busy week with two key region doubleheaders on Thursday versus Essex and Saturday versus College of Southern Maryland,” said Hallenbeck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.