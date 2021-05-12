CATONSVILLE — Justin Fluhart tossed a complete-game shutout and Brandon Lucas crushed a three-run homer during a big fourth inning to lead Garrett to an 8-0 playoff triumph at Catonsville Wednesday.
After the Lakers plated a run in each of the first two frames — the latter a solo shot by Quintin Smith — Garrett scored four in the fourth to push ahead 6-0.
That was more than enough production for Fluhart, who threw seven scoreless innings on five hits and nine strikeouts for his third win of the season.
Garrett’s Elijah Hanible went 3 for 4 and scored twice out of the lead-off spot. Tanner George tallied two hits in four at-bats, scoring two times, and Colby Johnson was 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk.
Juan Pinero ended 1 for 4 with a run and a pair of RBIs — plating Lakers runs on a SAC fly in the first and a single in the third.
Dan Delaney was the losing pitcher for Catonsville after allowing six runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings. The Cardinals (20-17) were led offensively by Dwayne Thomas, who slashed 2 for 3.
Garrett (29-22) faces top-seeded Chesapeake (28-8) on the road tomorrow at 1 p.m. in an elimination game. The Lakers fell to the Skipjacks, 13-2, on Monday in their first Region XX Division II Final Four game.
