MCHENRY — Garrett swept visiting Westmoreland County Community College, 9-2 and 7-1, on Monday afternoon as the Lakers reached the 25-win plateau.
“Twenty-five wins is nice — in most years that means you’re winning more than losing,” said Garrett head coach Eric Hallenbeck. “But we really don’t talk about that much. We are more focused on our region and putting ourselves in a good position come playoff time.”
Garrett (25-18) exploited a two-out error to score seven unearned, second-inning runs and build an 8-0 lead in the opener. Peyton Carr and Tanner George (3 for 4, run scored, two RBIs) each had RBI doubles and Colby Johnson slammed a two-run home run during the second-inning uprising, which was greatly aided by four Westmoreland errors.
That was more than enough offensive support for winning pitcher Skylar Kanacsky, who spaced six hits and three walks while striking out nine over five innings. Coby Howatineck gave up a hit while blanking the Wolfpack over the final two frames.
“In game one, we took advantage of some miscues by Westmoreland,” Hallenbeck said. “”In game two, I was very pleased with how we executed offensively. We were unselfish and gave ourselves up to move guys over.”
The Lakers’ two-run third was a perfect example as Justin Fluhart executed a sacrifice bunt that moved runners to second and third, setting the stage for Brennan White (three RBIs) to deliver a two-run single that snapped a 1-1 tie. The Lakers broke the game open with a four-run fourth.
White had a run-scoring sacrifice fly, Kyle Armistead added an RBI single, and Fluhart walked with the bases loaded in the fourth.
Baron Swiger, who scored twice, was the only Laker with two hits in the second game.
Bradie Moore, who didn’t allow a hit after the fourth inning, threw a six-hit complete game with six strikeouts and a walk to earn the win.
“Bradie was outstanding,” Hallenbeck said. “He got ahead of hitters all day and we played good defense behind him. Tim Hanible made some outstanding plays at second base to help Moore throw the complete game.”
The Lakers host Monroe College today, Scotland Prep on Friday and CCBC-Dundalk on Saturday in doubleheaders before hosting Frederick Community College Sunday for a 1 p.m. single game.
Garrett 4, CCBC-Catonsville 3
MCHENRY — Joey Perfette hit a two-run home run and Colby Johnson, who went 2 for 3, had a two-run single during a four-run fourth inning Saturday as the Lakers defeated conference-contending Catonsville in the first game of a Maryland JUCO doubleheader.
Michael Joyce (5-3) yielded three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings for the victory. Dylan McCartney earned his fourth save with three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.
Catonsville was 17-9 overall and 14-3 in the conference after splitting Saturday’s doubleheader.
CCBC-Catonsville 15, Garrett 6
Dwayne Thomas homered, doubled and drove in four runs as the Cardinals salvaged a split of the twinbill.
Orlando Perez, Jr. had a home run, double and three RBIs, Wyatt Moore scored two times and had an RBI, and Tyler Shadle had two hits and an RBI for Catonsville.
Jason Skeen (5-1) yielded eight hits and four walks, but only three earned runs over 6 1/3 innings to earn the win.
Quintin Smith homered, scored and had two RBIs while Peyton Carr doubled and Nathaniel Darwin had two hits for Garrett.
Losing pitcher Kelan Hoover (2-2) allowed six earned runs on six hits and four walks while pitching 4 1/3 innings. The Laker defense committed four errors that led to seven unearned runs.
Frostburg State 3 6 West Liberty 1 7
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — A pair of home runs — one a walk off — determined both games in the doubleheader split between Frostburg State and West Liberty Monday afternoon at West Liberty.
In the opening game, the Bobcats’ Bryce Jackson belted a two-run blast in the top of the seventh inning that gave his team its first lead and eventual 3-1 victory.
Reliever Jack Maruskin made the score stand by pitching his second hitless inning to get his first win of the season.
The Bobcats (9-20, 7-14 Mountain East Conference) finished with six hits to the Hilltoppers’ five.
Maurskin’s double was the only other extra base hit for FSU and Jackson had all three of the team’s RBIs.
Colton Coss had two of West Liberty’s five hits, all singles.
In the second game, after Frostburg State had battled back to take a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh, again its first of the contest — there were two ties — Kaden Blomquist belted a one-out, two-run home run to help the Hilltoppers escape with the 7-6 doubleheader split victory.
Blomquist and Ty Helmke each had two out of West Liberty’s 11 hits. Ross Salvatori had three RBIs off of his third-inning home run, Blomquist two and Helmke and Jake Probst each had one.
Coss, Helmke and Probst each had a double.
The Bobcats’ 10-hit attack was powered by Andrew Smith’s three hits and five RBIs, including a solo home run in the second inning and a three-run blast in the seventh that gave FSU its 6-5 lead.
Ryan Roell had two hits and Mitchell Fyffe doubled.
FSU’s Caleb Smith started and pitched six innings, striking out six with a walk while giving up nine hits and five runs. Reliever Nicholas Botsaris came on in the seventh and took the loss, striking out one while giving up two hits.
West Liberty’s Tyler Blomquist started, went five innings striking out two and walking two while giving up five hits and three runs. Reliever Sam Aulick closed the final two innings and got the win despite giving up five hits and three runs with two strike outs.
West Liberty improved to 16-15 overall, 14-10 MEC.
Frostburg State visits West Virginia Wesleyan in Buckhannon, West Virginia, for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
Potomac State sweeps Catonsville
KEYSER, W.Va — Potomac State used six home runs to take a pair of games from CCBC Catonsville at Golden Park on Sunday afternoon.
Anthony Swenda hit a grand slam in the first game, an 11-5 win for the Catamounts.
In the second game, Swenda went deep again, as did Devon Neal, Jack Hoeymans and Josh Hoffman — twice helping Potomac State to a 15-9 win.
Jared Adams picked up his first college win in game one with four innings of work.
Swenda ended the opener with five runs batted in, while Caleb Taylor added three hits. PSC had 13 overall.
In game two, Hoffman hit a pair of two-run home runs for his four RBI’s.
Hagerstown, Cats split twinbill
After dropping an extra-inning affair in the first game, Potomac State rebounded with an 8-1 win over Hagerstown Community College. With the win, Potomac State wraps up the top seed for the upcoming NJCAA Region XX Division I Baseball Tournament to be held in May.
In the first game, Hagerstown continued their winning ways with their 25th straight win.
The Hawks scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off victory after Potomac State had scored two in the top of the seventh on a Caleb Taylor home run to tie the game at 6-6 and then two more in the eighth for an 8-6 lead.
An RBI double by Hagerstown’s Dillon Sunnquist cut it to 8-7, and an RBI single by Chris Jennings tied the game, before Sunnquist scored on a wild pitch for the 9-8 win.
In the second game, Trevor Thomas silenced the Hagerstown bats as he allowed just four hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched. Thomas struck out eight and walked only two. Dalton Benson worked the final 1 2/3 innings to nail down the win.
Caleb Taylor homered for the second straight game and PSC got RBI’s from Graham Brown, Devon Neal and Dakota Miller.
Hagerstown dropped to 35-7.
Potomac State is now 28-6 and will host the University of Charleston today for a 2 p.m. single game at Golden Park.
