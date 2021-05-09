FREDERICK — Garrett College won its Region XX Division II playoff second round game, dispatching CCBC Essex, 5-2, on Sunday.
Michael Joyce dealt a complete-game three-hitter, earning the win after giving up two runs — none earned — with 10 strikeouts in nine innings. Of the other 17 outs, 13 were via ground balls.
The Lakers tallied a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to go up 2-0, and Essex evened the scoring with two in the top of the sixth. Garrett went ahead for good in the seventh, thanks to a go-ahead RBI by Tanner George.
The Lakers scored twice more in the eighth for good measure, as they held on in a win-or-go-home playoff matchup to improve to 28-21.
Tim Hannible finished with two hits and a run, and Brandon Lucas belted a double for Garrett.
Garrett faces Chesapeake College on the road today at 3:30 p.m.
Catonsville 5 Allegany 1
CATONSVILLE — Allegany outhit Catonsville 13-8, but the squad left 15 runners on base to fall short of the Region XX Division II final four on Sunday.
The Trojans were playing catch-up all afternoon after surrendering three runs in the bottom of the first. Allegany got a run back in the top of the sixth on an RBI single by Zach Johnson — who was 3 for 4 — but Catonsville countered with two in the bottom half.
Allegany threatened late, but it left two runners on base in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings to fall to 24-20 on the year.
Travis Weaver got the win for Catonsville, scattering 11 hits in seven innings to allow only one run. He struck out four and walked one. Reliever Travis Fullerton threw two scoreless innings.
Allegany’s Robert Fernandez batted 3 for 4 with a run. Andrew Butts and Brendan Brady both hit 2 for 5. Wyatt Lepley, Gage Shaffer and JT Stevenson tallied a hit each.
Trojans starter Jeff Luttrell picked up the loss after allowing three runs in four innings on four hits, striking out three and walking three. Marvin Lopez was solid out of the pen, giving up two runs in four innings.
Dwayne Thomas led Catonsville with two hits and two runs, and Alex Elliot batted 2 for 4. Caleb Bailey went 1 for 4 with two ribbies.
Allegany 11 Southern Maryland 7
CUMBERLAND — Allegany’s offense exploded with 16 hits to turn back College of Southern Maryland at home on Saturday.
With the Trojans leading 8-7 in the eighth, Matthew Gonzalez launched a three-run home run to give them a more comfortable advantage. He went 4 for 5, including an RBI double in the fourth, and crossed the plate four times.
Allegany started hot with two runs in the bottom of the first. Southern Maryland tied it up with a pair of scores in the top of the second, and the Trojans got one back in the bottom.
Allegany scored two more in the fifth to go up 5-2, and it cemented its edge with three runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
Other than Gonzalez’s big day, Garrett Pullium went 2 for 4 with a triple and two runs. Shaffer batted 2 for 5 with a double. Fernandez was 2 for 4 with an RBI double. Brendan Brady tallied a two-RBI hit in his only at-bat after coming out as the starting pitcher, and Wyatt Lepley was 1 for 3 with two SAC flies.
For Southern Maryland, Payton Myers hit a two-run homer in the seventh, and Michael Guy notched a two-run shot in the second. Eli Wilhelm also had two hits and an RBI.
