MCHENRY — Kylie Felton led all scorers with 24 points and four others scored in double figures as Garrett defeated Allegany College of Maryland 88-34 at the Carc Arena on Monday night.
Maya Harvey scored 23 points, Jayana Paris-Reynolds had 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kiara Cole chipped 14 points and 12 rebounds and Harmoni Swain added 12 points.
Felton also grabbed a team-high 15 boards.
Madison Bem led ACM (0-4) with 13 points. Miah Barmoy scored six and Diamond Robair had five.
The Lakers (3-2) host WVU Potomac State tonight at 6 p.m. ACM hosts Garrett on March 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.