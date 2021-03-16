MCHENRY — Kylie Felton led all scorers with 24 points and four others scored in double figures as Garrett defeated Allegany College of Maryland 88-34 at the Carc Arena on Monday night.

Maya Harvey scored 23 points, Jayana Paris-Reynolds had 15 and grabbed 12 rebounds, Kiara Cole chipped 14 points and 12 rebounds and Harmoni Swain added 12 points.

Felton also grabbed a team-high 15 boards.

Madison Bem led ACM (0-4) with 13 points. Miah Barmoy scored six and Diamond Robair had five.

The Lakers (3-2) host WVU Potomac State tonight at 6 p.m. ACM hosts Garrett on March 24.

