WYE MILLS — Garrett College is starting to make a name for themselves within the state’s women’s basketball circles.
The Lakers defeated host Chesapeake College, 68-59, Friday night to hand the Skipjacks (5-3 overall, 3-1 Maryland JUCO) their first league loss of the year. Jersey Wise scored a team-high 18 points to lead four Lakers in double figures as Garrett (7-2, 2-2) evened its conference record.
Josie Canales (11 rebounds, four assists, five steals) scored 15 points, Neah Henry added 14 and Harmoni Swain (four assists) chipped in 11 for the Lakers, who won their second straight.
Garrett took its first lead with a 10-2 second-quarter run that included two baskets each from Wise and Aliyah Tucker for the 24-18 advantage. Chesapeake — which trailed 27-26 at halftime — twice tied the game early in the third quarter, the last time on a Jayla Irvin layup that made it 31-all.
The Lakers responded by reeling off a 16-2 run. Canales started the scoring spree by hitting the second of two free throws and chipped in with a pair of transition layups. Henry contributed two baskets, including a 3-pointer, during the run to take a 49-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Irvin hit a layup and a free throw to complete a three-point play that drew the Skipjacks to within two, 51-49. Garrett, however, responded with 10 straight points — including 3-pointers from Wise and Henry — with a Wise layup capping the run and giving Garrett 61-49 cushion.
“You know what you’re going to get from Jersey,” said Garrett head coach JT Lewis. “She’s going to play hard the whole game. And Neah is a post player who can knock down 3s at a good rate.
“We’ve been getting better every game and they all get along off the court, which really makes for a special team.”
The Lakers are off until Jan. 8 when they host Beaver County Community College at 1 p.m.
Garrett College 93 Allegany College 20
CUMBERLAND — Aliyah Tucker scored a game-high 22 points with seven rebounds, three blocks and three assists on Dec. 8 as the Lakers overwhelmed host and winless Allegany College.
Harmoni Swain (17 points, seven steals, five rebounds), Jersey Wise (14 points, eight assists, three steals) and Donea Washington (10 points, five rebounds) also reached double figures while Neah Henry contributed nine points, five rebounds and six assists.
Garrett opened up a 32-4 lead after a quarter as Tucker scored 11 points and Wise hit a pair of 3-pointers. The Lakers blanked the Trojans in the second quarter to a 61-4 halftime advantage.
Haley Malone led Allegany (0-5, 0-3) with eight points.
The Trojans return from the holiday break with a home game against Anne Arundel on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m.
