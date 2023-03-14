FREDERICK — Garrett held second-seeded Montgomery College to 31% shooting from the field in Friday’s NJCAA Division II Region XX semifinal.
That defensive performance would normally have earned the third-seeded Lakers a berth in the title game. Montgomery, however, was even better on defense, limiting Garrett to 24% shooting that included 2-for-21 from the 3-point line in a 57-44 victory for the Raptors.
“We just kind of picked the wrong day to go cold and shoot one of our lowest shooting percentages of the year,” said Garrett head coach JT Lewis. “It seemed like we were getting the shots we wanted to take and just weren’t making them.”
Tiyanna James (four assists, six steals) scored 19 points and Kaleah Boykin (16 rebounds) added 18 as Montgomery advanced to Saturday’s region title game.
Josie Canales (four rebounds, three steals) led the Lakers with 11 points while Aleeya Silver (five rebounds, two assists, two steals) added eight points. Josias Mickens (12 rebounds, seven steals, five assists) and Aliyah Tucker contributed seven points apiece, and Hailey Paige had six points and five rebounds.
Garrett’s bench finished 3-for-23 from the field, including 0-for-7 from the 3-point line.
Garrett’s only lead came at 2-0 on a Tucker put back. The Raptors responded with a 7-0 run that included layups by James, Boykins and D’Zire Coleman as Montgomery took the lead for good.
The Raptors, who had a 33-26 halftime lead, held the Lakers to one third-quarter field goal as Montgomery opened up a 40-28 lead. Canales pulled Garrett to within 40-35 on a layup with 7:11 remaining, but the Lakers could get no closer.
Garrett finishes the season 20-4.
The Lakers have won 43 games over the last two seasons with a core of sophomores who will be missed.
“The foundation that they built is really impressive,” Lewis said of Mickens, Canales, Tucker and Harmoni Swain. “It’s going to be hard to replace that sophomore group.”
Lewis said the eight freshmen on the roster, combined with what is developing into a strong recruiting class, gives him good reason for optimism.
“Next season looks promising,” he said. “I’m definitely looking forward to this year’s freshmen paving the path for our next group of freshmen.”
Top-seeded CCBC-Essex rolled over fourth-seeded Howard Community College, 95-52, in Friday’s other semifinal. CCBC-Essex then blasted Montgomery in Saturday’s region title game,106-65.
Quarterfinal
Garrett 94
WVU Potomac State 68
MCHENRY — Garrett ousted one of its biggest rivals from the region playoffs, avenging its only home-court loss of the season, and reached 20 wins for the second consecutive year.
Not bad for one night’s work.
Josie Canales posted a triple-double (26 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in the Lakers victory over WVU Potomac State early last week. That win earned third-seeded Garrett (20-3) a berth in the NJCAA Region 20 Division II tournament semifinals for the third consecutive year.
“Everybody came to play,” said Canales, who had 15 first-quarter points as the Lakers took control early. “We really moved the ball around and we were very disciplined. It was a good night.”
The Lakers avenged a 70-68 overtime loss in November that’s the only blemish on a 10-1 home mark. Garrett also won the season series against the Catamounts, 2-1.
Aleeya Silver (13 points, seven rebounds) and Harmoni Swain (10 points on 5-of-7 shooting) joined Canales in double figures. While Canales helped the Lakers build an early lead, Silver played a key role late as she scored 11 of the team’s last 13 points.
“I just try to produce as much as I can,” said Silver.
PSC (12-13) was within 7-6 after Kelsey O’Neal’s 3-pointer, but Garrett responded with a 17-2 spree. Swain started the run with consecutive jumpers while Canales and Josias Mickens (seven points, seven rebounds, game-high 11 assists) each buried 3-pointers to reel off 12 straight points to start the run.
The Lakers’ Aliyah Tucker and Vanessa Cooper each scored nine points while Deylana Forrest and Gabriella Valentinetti chipped in eight points each.
Chelcie Forrester scored a team-high 23 points for the Catamounts, who made 10 3-pointers, and O’Neal added 14 points and Kelly Ours contributed 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.