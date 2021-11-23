BUTLER, Pa. — Garrett College’s inside-outside game on offense and suffocating defense helped the Lakers roll to a 69-46 victory Saturday afternoon over host Butler County Community College.
Freshman Laker point guard Jersey Wise scored a team-high 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Backcourt mates Josie Canales had seven assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Canales scored 14 points and Harmoni Swain added 12.
Aliyah Tucker (game-high 20 rebounds) dominated inside with 11 points while Neah Henry and Shalynn Barlow each pulled down seven rebounds while scoring seven and six points, respectively, as the Lakers (5-1) notched their third consecutive victory.
“We put a lot of pressure on the ball,” said Garrett head coach JT Lewis. “We had to have a lot of communication on defense. Shay and Aliyah did a good job of altering shots in the paint without fouling.”
Butler (0-2) was led by Aslyn Pry’s 17 points and Emma Monteleone had 13. Hailey Metzger scored nine.
The Lakers took the lead for good with an early 9-0 run that broke a 2-2 tie. Swain scored the first two hoops of the spurt, which also included a 3-pointer from Wise that capped the spree. Wise (five assists, three steals) finished the quarter with a transition layup that gave the Lakers a 17-9 lead.
Butler pulled to within 20-16 on a 3-pointer by Monteleone, but the Lakers then went on another 9-0 spurt. Wise had a 3-pointer while Tucker added a pair of hoops to stretch the lead to 29-16.
A third 9-0 run — which included four points from Swain and another Wise 3-pointer — helped the Lakers to a 42-20 halftime advantage.
The Pioneers never got closer than 17 points the rest of the way.
“Our 5-1 start doesn’t surprise me — I’ve been excited about this team from the start,” said Lewis. “They get along on and off the court, which is a coach’s dream. We still have a lot of growing to do, but I’m very excited about this year’s team and how they’ve started the season.”
The Lakers host Howard Community College on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. in a Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.