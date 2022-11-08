KEYSER, W.Va. — Garrett College received a great lesson in the value of a deep bench during Saturday’s 89-52 women’s basketball romp over the College of Southern Maryland.
CSM’s six-player team — matching the six-player squad Garrett had last season — had a 12-10 lead after Janaya Sims’ 3-pointer from the right wing with 3:20 remaining in the first quarter. The fresher Lakers responded by running out the quarter with a 12-0 surge that put them in control.
“It’s nice to have a lot more options to choose from,” admitted Garrett head coach JT Lewis, who guided last season’s six-player squad to 23 wins and a Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference Division II championship.
“We have a whole lot of players who can play and bring different things to the team.”
Lewis said his challenge will be ensuring the players take the long view as they build toward the playoffs.
“They have to realize it might not be their game this game, depending on who we’re playing,” said Lewis, who got 10 players each at least 14 minutes of playing time against Southern Maryland.
Gabriella Valentinetti (seven points, two steals) answered Sims’ trey with one of her own, putting the Lakers ahead to stay, 13-12. Josie Canales (game-high 22 points, seven rebounds) then scored on a driving layup, and Valentinetti nailed a baseline jumper to stretch the lead to 17-12.
A pair of Canales free throws and a three-point play from Josias Mickens (16 points, game-high 9 assists) completed the run.
The Hawks, who played Garrett evenly in the second quarter, pulled within 41-34 early in the third quarter on a Tayloni Ricks layup. Garrett, however, responded with a 20-0 run that broke the game wide open as the Lakers got put their transition game in gear.
“Everything starts with defense,” said Harmoni Swain, who finished with 13 points and five rebounds. “We turned up the defense, got a couple of steals and took it from there.”
“I believe we just started trusting each other a little more and pushing the ball down the court,” said Canales.
Mickens had six straight points, four off transition opportunities, during the run. Canales contributed a three-point play and a driving layup to the 20-0 spurt, which Kameron Copeland capped with a pair of free throws that made it 61-34.
“We started putting a little bit more pressure on them, running the floor a little better, filling lanes,” said Lewis. “Josias did a good job distributing and knocking down some shots. They [CSM] were kind of wearing down with only six players.”
Garrett held the Hawks to six third-quarter points and limited CSM to 30% shooting from the field. The Lakers, who shot 40% from the field, also finished with a 51-34 rebounding advantage.
Copeland and Koley Richards each had six points and five rebounds, while Ness Cooper also contributed six points on a pair of 3-pointers.
Taylor Dean led CSM with 14 points while Sims and Angeleen Mulero each scored 11 and Ricks contributed 10.
The Lakers play three games this weekend in the ACM Personal Best Classic at Allegany College of Maryland: host ACM (Friday, 5 p.m.), Northern Virginia Community College (Saturday, noon) Niagara County Community College (Sunday, 11 a.m.).
