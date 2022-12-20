MCHENRY — Taking down nationally ranked teams is apparently becoming the Garrett Lakers’ thing.
Josie Canales scored 24 points and Koley Richards provided a critical spark off the bench as Garrett College (6-1) notched its second win over a nationally ranked opponent by rallying past Monroe College-Bronx, 70-63, Sunday afternoon.
Monroe — ranked 11th in the latest NJCAA Division III poll — used an 8-0, third-quarter run to build a 36-31 advantage. The Lakers responded with a 14-5 flourish to finish the third quarter, including a jumper and three free throws from Richards, a Southern graduate.
“Koley came off the bench and hit some crucial shots for us,” Canales said of Richards’ performance. “It’s good to see her back [from an early season knee injury].”
“Koley did a great job sparking that run for us,” said Garrett head coach JT Lewis.
The Lady Lakers are now 2-0 against nationally ranked teams. Just a day earlier, the Monroe Express (9-4) defeated a WVU Potomac State College squad that had handed Garrett its only defeat of the season.
“Garrett is a tough team,” said Monroe head coach Jeremy Thompson. “They would match up well with the top teams in our conference. They’re athletic, tall, shoot well and they’re well-coached.”
Both teams started as cold as the sub-freezing weather, going into the half in a tie at 26. Monroe used an 8-0 run, including hoops from four different Express players, to build a 36-31 lead and grab control. Richards then hit a basket and 3 of 4 free throws to fuel the nine-point run that gave GC a 45-41 lead after three quarters.
“After missing so many games, it was just good to be back,” said Richards, who finished with a career-high nine points after missing several games with a knee injury. “My teammates were able to get me the ball in spots where I can score. I was just happy to help out the team.”
Garrett stretched its lead to 52-44 on a pair of Canales free throws with 7:47 remaining. Monroe twice pulled within four points, the final time on a transition layup by Aleah James (14 points) that pulled the Express within 54-50.
The Lakers then benefited from a technical foul on Thompson, who objected to a foul called on the Express. Canales made both throws and Hailey Paige (10 points, 11 rebounds) then hit a jumper. Canales (four rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks) sealed the win with a back-breaking 3-pointer that gave Garrett a 61-50 lead with 4:31 remaining.
“I’ve been working on it a lot more,” Canales said of her 3-point shot after going 3 for 6 behind the line.
Canales said playing, and beating, another ranked team will help the Lady Lakers continue to improve.
“They were a very athletic team and they ran the court well,” Canales said of the Express.
Sierra Jones led Monroe with 16 points, including 14 points in the second half.
Notes: Josias Mickens scored six points and finished with game-highs in assists (nine) and steals (four). All 11 Lakers found their way into the scoring column.
The Lakers are winning while still struggling offensively. They shot 39.7% from the field, including 25% from the 3-point line, against Monroe. Garrett did shoot well from the free-throw line, going 19-for-23 (82.6%).
Garrett 86, Harford 57
BEL AIR — Mickens led the Lakers in points (17), rebounds (seven) and assists (five) Monday night as Garrett improved to 7-1.
Canales (four rebounds, four assists) also hit double figures with 11 points as Garrett won its third straight game. Harmoni Swain, Deylana Forrest, and Hailey Paige each scored eight points, Gabriella Valentinetti added seven, and both Aleeya Silver and Richards chipped in six points as all 12 Lakers scored.
Garrett built a 42-25 halftime lead.
