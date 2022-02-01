McHENRY — Garrett College used an opening, 10-0 run to quickly seize control of Friday afternoon’s contest against visiting Westmoreland County Community College.
The Lakers (11-2) didn’t let their foot off the gas until posting an 88-37 triumph that stretched their winning streak to six games.
“They were really impressive running through the plays and switching up the defense,” said Garrett head coach JT Lewis, whose squad has posted victory margins of 45 points or more four times during their current win streak.
Aliyah Tucker scored a game-high 22 points — just two off of her career high — while leading five Lakers in double figures.
“We’ve got a lot of talent and everyone can score,” Lewis said. “We’ve had a lot of different high scorers, which is good for the team. Aliyah just seemed to take her time on her shot and she wasn’t forcing it.”
“We actually practice that (sharing the ball),” said Tucker, who also had a game-high 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals. “Everyone can score.”
Josie Canales added 21 points, collected nine rebounds, dished out five assists and came up with a team-high four steals. Josias Mickens (17 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists), Jersey Wise (12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists) and Harmoni Swain (10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) also finished in double figures.
Garrett led 23-8 after the first quarter, 40-16 at halftime and 63-27 going to the fourth quarter.
Makayla Boda scored a team-high 14 points and Angel Kelly added 11 for the Wolfpack (0-3).
The Lakers visit Anne Arundel Community College this evening at 5 p.m.
