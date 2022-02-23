YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Garrett College finished a four-games-in-four-days women’s basketball marathon Tuesday by rolling past host Westmoreland County Community College, 81-32.
Jersey Wise scored a game-high 29 points as the Lakers (20-4) improved to 15-2 over their last 17 games. Wise, Josias Mickens (12 points) and Josie Canales (14 points) each hit 3-pointers as Garrett raced to a 15-5 lead in the game’s first 4:53 and never looked back.
“We ran the floor well today and shot a high percentage from the 3-point line,” said Garrett head coach JT Lewis. “Jersey had a good day shooting and Josias applied a lot of ball pressure that led to fast-break points.”
Aliyah Tucker added 17 points and helped set up the outside shooting game, who held the Wolfpack to seven second-quarter points while stretching their lead to 45-18 at the half.
“Aliyah did a good job of posting up and kicking the ball out,” Lewis said.
Shay Barlow added five points and Harmoni Swain tallied four to round out the scoring.
Chloe Willochell led Westmoreland with 10 points.
Top-seeded Garrett will host Saturday’s 5 p.m. Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference (WPCC) Division II championship game against either second-seeded WVU Potomac State or third-seeded Beaver County Community College.
The Lakers are 6-0 versus WPCC competition (both Division I and Division II) this season. Their closest conference game was a 61-57 thriller at Potomac State (15-7). Garrett hung an 87-42 loss on Beaver County (3-18) and downed WPCC Division I champion Butler County Community College by 23 points.
