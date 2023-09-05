MONACA, Pa. — This is how you launch a women’s soccer program.
Allison Harrold and Haili Parsons each scored three goals as Garrett College overwhelmed Penn State Beaver, 10-0, last Thursday afternoon in the first women’s soccer game in Lady Laker history. Harrold, Cara Stout, and Courtney Milner each scored first-half goals before the Lady Lakers put seven more shots in the net after intermission.
“I would never have guessed in a million years we would have won 10-0,” said GC head coach Brandon Jackson. “Honestly, we just came out ready to play. We had talked about this being the first game in our history. They came out prepared and focused.”
Harrold – who also had an assist – scored the program’s first-ever goal 7:58 into the game off a feed from Keyara Rhodes (goal, assist). Stout (two goals, two assists) scored unassisted about 13 minutes later and then set up Milner (two assists) with less than two minutes remaining in the first half to give GC a 3-0 advantage.
Jackson said Harrold and Parsons bring different offensive skills to the game.
“Haili showcased her speed and she showed she can get to the goal and create opportunities,” said Jackson. “Allison is a gritty mid-fielder. She’s not going to beat you with speed, but she’s going to beat you with her soccer IQ and will be in the right position when needed.”
Jackson also praised Stout’s performance as a scorer and playmaker.
“Cara, being one of my captains, was able to show leadership for a team that is completely made up of freshman,” said Jackson. “Courtney was able to find the gaps in the midfield and deliver.”
GC broke the game open with seven goals over 35 minutes in the second half. The Lady Lakers finished with a 35-0 advantage in shots and a 5-0 edge in corners.
“The first game was a mix of a million different emotions,” said Jackson. “We only had about a week-and-a-half of preseason, so I didn’t know what to expect. It’s been nice to see them connect so well on and off the field.”
Sara Tabuena (84 minutes) and Johnna Collins (six minutes) combined for the shutout in goal for the Lady Lakers without either having to make any saves.
As well as the opener went, Jackson knows the Lady Lakers will need to improve as the caliber of the opposition increases.
“We do have things we need to work on in terms of possession and the defensive side of the ball, but for only being together 10 days, I would take this outcome [10-0 win] any day,” said Jackson.
The Lady Lakers play at Hagerstown Community College Tuesday at 2 p.m. and travel to Potomac State College of West Virginia University Thursday for a 7 p.m. contest.
“We have a very exciting group,” said Jackson. “I think this is going to be an exciting team.”
