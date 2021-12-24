MCHENRY — Next month’s National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Dual Meet Championships will feature high-level competition, but Garrett College head coach John Chambers believes his team’s rugged fall schedule has prepared the Lakers for the challenge.
“The way these guys have come out of the gate is above and beyond anything I could have anticipated,” Chambers said. “Week in and week out, we’ve wrestled against tough district competition as well as high-caliber NCAA Division I, II and III teams. And we’ve brought home more individual championships this fall — 10 in four tournaments — than in any time in program history.”
Two true freshmen — Nathan Pelesky and Navid Ighani, and COVID freshman Noah Korenoski — have led the way, posting identical 11-4 records.
Korenoski, wrestling at 157 pounds, was a national qualifier last year. Chambers said he “has a shot at being an all-American this year,” which requires finishing in the top eight at the NJCAA national tournament.
Korenoski has won his weight class at two tournaments — King of the Mont at Penn State Mont Alto and Thunderwolves Open — and placed in three of the team’s four tournaments. His Thunderwolves title — where he won twice in sudden death overtime — and his victory over Gavin Priest of the University of Buffalo have been among his best performances.
“Noah is one of our hardest workers in the room,” said Chambers. “He puts his time in not only on the mat but in the weight room, and he takes really good care of his body. He has that grit and determination — he’s the epitome of what I want to see in a wrestler.”
Chambers, meanwhile, called Pelesky and Ighani “our two biggest surprises.”
Pelesky, at 125 pounds, pinned all three of his opponents to win a championship at King of the Mont and went 3-2 in loaded weight classes at both the Washington and Jefferson Invitational and the Shorty Hitchcock Memorial Open.
Chambers said Pelesky was a real find, having wrestled under the radar in talent-rich Pennsylvania at North Star High School.
“When we recruited Nathan, we could see that he had a chance to be really good,” Chambers said. “Wrestling in Pennsylvania, you can run into guys on a different level at that point in your high school career. He’s off to one of the best starts in program history.”
Ighani, at 167 pounds, may be “the biggest surprise of all,” said Chambers.
“With everything going on with COVID, Navid decided to stay home and work for a year,” Chambers said of the 2020 Gaithersburg High School graduate. “I thought it would take time for him to get back on track, but Navid just works tirelessly. No matter where you see him — wrestling room, weight room, classroom — he’s always trying to get better.”
Ighani placed in three of the four tournaments, winning titles at both King of the Mont and Thunderwolves. He also went 4-2 at the Washington and Jefferson Invitational.
Chambers said the experience provided by other returning wrestlers has also been critical to the team’s success.
“We’ve gotten a lot of leadership from Brandon Myers and Trey Weinell,” he said, noting Weinell won his weight class at the Thunderwolves Open. “And Nick Kelbaugh, who is still recuperating from last season’s ACL injury, has used his experience gained last season to help the true freshmen. They’ve all been great for all of the freshmen we have in the room this year.”
Chambers said this season “feels a little bit more normal” after all of the COVID disruptions last year.
“We were actually wrestling in November this year,” he said. “We didn’t start competing until January last season. That hurt us in retaining student-athletes — they just couldn’t compete in the fall and that hurt motivation. There’s more motivation in the room this year.”
The NWCA National Duals is in Louisville, Kentucky, Jan. 6-7, and features separate divisions for NJCAA, NAIA, and NCAA Division II and III competitors. It kicks off the heart of the Lakers’ schedule.
Garrett hosts dual and tri meets on three consecutive Saturdays starting Jan. 22 before participating in the USCAA National Invitational at Penn State-Fayette on Feb. 13. The USCAA is for small two- and four-year colleges.
The Eastern District championships, which serves as the qualifier for the NJCAA national tournament, will take place Feb. 19 at Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) College. The season culminates with the NJCAA championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa March 4-5.
