MCHENRY — John Chambers is stepping down as Garrett College’s wrestling coach after taking a new program and quickly building it into a Gulf Atlantic District power.
Chambers was hired after Garrett College decided to launch the state’s first two-year wrestling program in 2018. Since then, the Lakers have produced 33 national tournament qualifiers, five district titlists, and one United States Collegiate Athletic Association champion.
“We wanted to build the program the right way,” said Chambers, who was named 2022 Gulf Atlantic District Coach of the Year after leading the Lakers to the district team title.
While the Lakers have enjoyed regular on-mat success, Chambers said his wrestlers’ academic achievements are even more important.
“We’ve had 23 NWCA (National Wrestling Coaches Association) Scholar All-Americans,” said Chambers. “To me, that shows we got it right in building the program.”
“I thought John was the right person to start a program from the ground up,” said Eric Hallenbeck, Garrett’s co-athletic director. “Five years later, he has not disappointed. Thirty-three national qualifiers, 23 NWCA scholar athletes, coach of the year award and a district title? I’d say he has solidified the program.”
Hallenbeck said Chambers “is a tremendous recruiter and is in this business for all of the right reasons — which is to develop young adults on the mat as well as in the classroom.”
While Chambers is stepping down as wrestling coach, he is remaining at Garrett College as a full-time advisor in Garrett’s Advising and Academic Success Center (AASC). He is also remaining as an assistant coach with the baseball program.
“I’m going to be able to continue mentoring young adults — that’s the payoff,” Chambers said.
Garrett College is currently going through the search process to select Chambers’ successor as wrestling coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.