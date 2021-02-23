MCHENRY — After opening the season on the road against Division III No. 12 Waynesburg and matches at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio, the Garrett College wrestling team opened up the home portion of their schedule on Saturday at the Community Aquatic and Recreation Complex (CARC) Arena against the Ohio Valley University Fighting Scots, a Division II school out of Parkersburg, W.Va.
“This season is unlike any other — while protocols, cancellations, and keeping our wrestlers mentally engaged is challenging, it is a challenge we are willing to accept,” said Garrett head coach John Chambers. “When we can wrestle, we are trying to get our wrestlers as many matches as possible instead of worrying about a traditional dual match, to prepare our wrestlers for the NJCAA National Tournament (in April).”
According to Chambers, he has worked with opposing coaches to create a match schedule instead of competing in a traditional dual match.
Garrett battled their Division II counterparts with success. Brandan Myers (125-pound class, of Hagerstown), Armon Nettey (133, of Silver Spring), Brady Villa (141, of Saxton, Pennsylvania), Trey Weinell (157, of New Alexandria, Pennsylvania) and Declan McCann (184, of Oakland) all recorded wins in their home debut. Returning NJCAA national qualifier Loic Tueguo (Columbia) also recorded a win at 197. No matches were contested at 165 and 285.
“It’s a great feeling to be back on the mat competing,” said Chambers, who is now entering his third year with the Lakers. “Our student-athletes deserve to compete after everything they have overcome with the pandemic.”
Garrett returns to action at CARC Arena in McHenry on Saturday with Lackawanna College at noon and Thiel College at approximately 2:30 p.m. Matches will be livestreamed on the Garrett College YouTube channel.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garrett College, in conjunction with the NJCAA Region XX Safety Committee and local and state officials, have instituted a policy of no spectators for all indoor athletic events during the Spring semester.
