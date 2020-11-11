MCHENRY — Despite many college athletic programs being moved from a fall to spring semester start because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Garrett College’s wrestling team continues to work hard and practice for a hopeful season this spring.
“COVID-19 has put a little bit of a cloud over our 2020-2021 wrestling season,” said Garrett head wrestling coach John Chambers. “With the NJCAA moving our wrestling season to a January 2021 start, we have adapted our workouts to only being able to practice this fall.”
According to Chambers, Garrett athletes continue to work hard through strength and conditioning training. As a result, he is extremely pleased with the level of talent exhibited by this year’s team.
“Our workouts consist of swimming workouts, technique, and weight training,” Chambers said. “We have a mixture of high-level athletes, and a very competitive wrestling room from returners, Division I and II transfers, and high school wrestlers from Maryland and Pennsylvania. We are highly excited with the talent assembled and can’t wait to put it on full display this spring.”
Garrett’s first Columbia/Navy team scrimmage was highly competitive, coming down to the final match to decide the outcome. The second team scrimmage is scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m.
“The competition within our wrestling room is what we envisioned as our program continues to grow,” Chambers said. “Our on-campus wrestling room is on pace to be completed before we return in January, which is a huge step for our program.”
The Lakers will open their season with a home quadrangular scheduled for January 23, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.