MCHENGRY — Garrett College’s Chance Moore will be signing with St. Bonaventure Univer￼sity’s baseball program for academic and athletic reasons, it was announced recently.
“I chose St. Bonaventure because it’s a Division I program in the A10 (Atlantic 10) Conference and it has a great business program,” said Moore, who was a standout infielder and pitcher with the Lakers.
Moore will be strictly a pitcher with the Bonnies after averaging a strikeout-per-inning this spring while pitching 53 innings for the Lakers.
“Chance throws in the mid-80s and tops out about 88-89,” said Garrett College head coach Eric Hallenbeck. “He throws three pitches for strikes and is probably one of the most — if not the most — competitive players I’ve ever coached here.”
Hallenbeck said Moore has the physical and mental attributes to pitch successfully in Division I.
“He definitely has the frame — he’s 6-5, 220,” said Hallenbeck. “And he has the competitiveness and the confidence.”
Moore will attempt to help the Bonnies in a major program rebuild. St. Bonaventure finished 8-40, including 5-19 in the Atlantic 10, under first-year head coach Jason Rathbun in 2023.
Rathbun spent 17 years coaching Herkimer Community College, leading the Generals to the 2022 NJCAA Division III national championship in his final season. He was NJCAA Division III Baseball National Coach of the Year in 2022.
Moore is the third Laker pitcher to sign with a Division I program under Hallenbeck’s tutelage. Former Laker Jashanno Sweeting signed with Jackson State University, and Nemo Trexler signed with the University of South Carolina Upstate.
“I’m really happy Chance was able to find the perfect situation to continue both his athletic and academic careers,” said Hallenbeck. “I’m looking forward to watching him continue to grow as a pitcher and a person.”
